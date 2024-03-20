TikTok star Asantewaa took to Instagram to share more photos of herself flaunting her baby bump

She was dressed in a onesie which showed off ehr fine legs and massive bosoms, and covered up with a light blue tulle coat

Many congratulated her while others gushed over how beautiful she looked in the photos

Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa got many people admiring how pregnancy looks good on her when she posted a carousel post of baby bump pictures.

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump in a onesie. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump in new photos

In the new set of photos Asantewaa shared on her Instagram page, she slayed in a white onesie which flaunted her well-oiled fine legs and her massive bosoms.

She rocked braids which were spread out as she laid on her back while rubbing her belly during the photo shoot.

The actress covered up with a light blue tulle dress that was large enough to cover around her, beautifying the pictures.

Capturing the post, Asantewaa wrote:

The sweetest anticipation ever…

Below is a carousel post of Asantewaa showing off her baby bump in a onesie and tulle coat.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the new mother

Many people congratulated Asantewaa, while others admired how beautiful she looked in the photos.

ladyyymo2006 said:

Congratulationssss!!!!!!! I pray that you also encourage young women whose lives have happened to and who come into your DM to not get an ab0rtion. Bringing life into this world is miraculous, and God will take care of them

chary_brave said:

Hw3 ne f3

abena.is_adored said:

I tap into your blessings congratulations dear❤

pallyrose said:

Congratulations darling. God did it ❤️

thestephyosei said:

Newest mama

official_bakasenata said:

Indeed this is the doing of the lord ❤❤❤

oparegracekusiwaa said:

We bless God

aaronmaame1 said:

Congratulations ❤️

"It's a girl": Asantewaa slays in a pink gown in a pregnancy photo shoot in a video

YEN.com.gh reported that famous TikTok star Asantewaa has gone viral on social media as a video of her flaunting her baby bump surfaced.

In the video, Asantewaa looked beautiful in a pink gown and the white female photographer was seen straightening the trail of her gown.

The video was shared by actress Tracey Boakye on her Instagram page, which got many congratulating her and admiring her beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh