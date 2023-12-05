TikTok star Asantewaa has suffered a verbal attack on social media from Kuami Eugene's former househelp

Mary was angered by a video in which Asantewaa cast doubts on her claims against her former boss

The attack by Mary has sparked surprise on social media with many wondering why she did that

Kuami Eugene's former house help, Mary, has launched a verbal attack against TikTok star Asantewaa.

Her attack follows an earlier video in which Asantewaa questioned some claims Mary had made about her former employer.

Mary, sacked as a househelp by Kuami Eugene, recently granted interviews in which she suggested that Kuami had not treated her well.

Asantewaa has come under attack from Kuami Eugene's Mary Photo source: @asantewaaa, @vimbuzzgh

Among many things, she claimed to have collapsed on three occasions while living with the Monica hitmaker because of hunger.

Asantewaa questions Mary's claims against Kuami Eugene

Responding to Mary's viral interview, Asantewaa doubted the assertion that Kuami Eugene starved her and made her faint.

In a video, the TikToker sounded surprised and questioned Mary about the truth of her earlier claim.

Kuami Eugene's Mary strongly warns Asantewaa

Asantewaa's video did not sit well with Mary. She quickly replied with a video in which she blasted Asantewaa.

Mary sternly advised Asantewaa to mind her own business and refrain from meddling in her affairs.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mary's attack on Asantewaa

The video by Mary has sparked many reactions online. Many are surprised by the young lady's approach of being controversial.

theeugenebaah said:

Eiii so she can talk like this? Wow!

thatsweet_ghanaian_girl said:

When you pick them from the village and dust them out, this is what you get at the end of the day.

kelly_zookz said:

Naa she was made to do this vid. Like someone is controlling her

jill_an_bain said:

Herrrrrrr sake of Kwame Eugene gave her chance now she has grown horns ah

Mzbel advises Kuami Eugene

Meanwhile, Mzbel has shared her thoughts on the ongoing brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and his former maid, Mary.

In an Instagram photo post, Mzbel opined that Kuami Eugene does not need a maid but rather a nanny.

Many people tried to decode her statement, while others shared their thoughts on the happenings surrounding the Angela crooner and his former househelp

