Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has released a set of stunning throwback photos giving a look into her teens

The photos show what the actress looked like in her secondary school days and immediately after completing

Fans have been impressed with her looks in the photos and have described her as naturally beautiful

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah is undoubtedly one of the beautiful ladies among her contemporaries.

Be it face, colour, or shape, Gafah ticks all the boxes one would look at when describing a beautiful woman.

However, just like many of her female celebrity colleagues, there have been many speculations and suggestions pointing to the conclusion that her body has been artificially enhanced.

Rumour has been rife for a while now that Gafah visited the infamous Obengfo clinic to undergo a liposuction procedure before getting her current shape.

Others have even suggested that the actress went further by going to Dubai to have her nose remoulded in order to look as pointed as it is now.

While Gafah has denied all of these rumours, they have not gone away completely and she has often been criticised on social media over that.

As if to deal with the rumour (could be consciously or unconsciously), the Zlofon Media actress has released two photos for fans to peruse.

The two photos are throwback photos that show what Gafah looked like before she became famous.

Gafah's SHS look

The first of the two photos has Gafah with another lady who according to Gafah is her sister called Belinda.

Belinda had her hands wrapped around Gafah's neck while she held onto Belinda's hands. From the look of the photo, the two looked like they were still in secondary school.

"#tbt meet Benedicta and Belinda . #sisters #blood #myteasingpartner #jhs .. isn't God faithful.... Love you sistuuurrrr," Gfah captioned the photo.

Benedicta Gafah's shape

The second throwback had Gafah posing alone in a photo she said was taken immediately after she completed secondary school.

Wearing a pair of trousers and with her backside facing the camera, Gafah looked very shapely and just as beautiful as she is now.

Captioning the photo, Gafah wrote: "Another #tbt❤️ this was immediately after secondary school... my family know I love taking pictures, at most I'll just pack my outfits and go to amingos photo studio asafo,for pictures."

Fans react to Gafah's old photos

Gafah's photos have been duly noticed by fans who have acknowledged that the actress was born beautiful and not artificial as the rumours suggest.

Some have even urged her to continue sharing such photos in order to shame those who accuse her of not being natural.

@roseline_berko had an observation about Gafah's nose:

"Your nose has been pointed since... But haters claim u did surgery eeii nnipa ny3 oo"

@pricelesspretty also thought same:

"You've always have a slim nose yet they claim you did surgery @empress_dictabee"

@abenadivine5544 said:

"Still the beauty is there from the olden days"

@nanaoagh brought up the matter of bleaching:

"Now all these people saying you bleach will be ashamed, what am seeing is real color, people can talk too much."

@benjamin_imbeah urged Gafah to share more of such pictures:

"Yes, your beauty is natural this picture tell it all, keep bringing such pictures to shut people up. Keep doing what you know best. God first."

@mr_kofi_kwakye was just wondering Gafah had that shape back in school:

"D*mn so you had all these goods even in school"

Benedicta Gafah flaunts her plush home

Meanwhile, Benedicta Gafah recently released a new beautiful photo for her fans on social media to savour.

The photo has the actress showing off the plush living room in what looks like her one-storey home which left fans impressed.

