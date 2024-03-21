Yaw Tog is set to drop a new song titled 2Whiskey on March 21, 2024, and it has been met with a lot of anticipation on social media

The artiste made the announcement on his X page and asked fans to watch out for the song, which features Kweku Flick and Medikal

In the comments section of the X post, Ghanaians showed Yaw Tog encouragement and support as they awaited the new single

Yaw Tog, Medikal and Kweku Flick. Photo Source: yaw_tog, amgmedikal

Source: Twitter

Yaw Tog, who is popular for his unique blend of drill music and traditional Ghanaian sounds, made the announcement on his X page. The post, which quickly attracted attention, told fans the song was dropping soon.

His collaboration with Kweku Flick and Medikal, both renowned artistes in their own right, makes the song even more worth the wait as fans wonder how the trio would sound together.

The comments on Yaw Tog’s post were filled with positivity. Fans expressed their excitement for the new single, with many predicting it to be a hit. Yaw Tog has had his fair share of struggles within the industry, with many praying for his grand resurgence to the heights he reached in 2021 when he dropped Sore.

Ghanaians support Yaw Tog

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GOVERNOR715 said:

I can't wait to turn on my volume to 2000...my landlord go sack me comot tomorrow #2whiskey

KwabenaEric15 said:

Nho be just last week wey u drop #Trap u the goat ampa keep on dropping

captainnat4545 wrote:

WE BELIEVE IN YOU @YAWTOG_

Yaw Tog performs at high school

In another story, Yaw Tog performed at Nsawam SHS SRC Funfair and thrilled students of the school with a stellar performance.

The young Ghanaian rapper performed numerous songs from his catalogue of hits songs, exciting the large crowd of high school kids.

The excited kids sang along to Yaw Tog's tunes, jumping and screaming as the rapper delivered the energy-fueled performance.

