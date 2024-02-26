Yaw Tog performed at Nsawam SHS SRC Funfair and thrilled students of the school with a stellar performance

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog performed at the Nsawam SHS SRC Funfair and gave a stellar performance to the students of the school. The young Ghanaian rapper, who rose to fame with his hit song Sore, performed numerous songs from his catalogue of hits, exciting the large crowd of high school kids.

Ghanaian Musician Yaw Tog performing Photo Source: highschoolfunbase.tv

Source: Instagram

The excited kids sang along to Yaw Tog’s tunes, jumping and screaming as the rapper delivered the energy-fueled performance. Yaw Tog also performed some of his lesser-known songs, which also received positive feedback from the audience.

The performance was part of the Nsawam SHS SRC Funfair, which is an annual event that celebrates the achievements and talents of the students. The rapper interacted with the kids as he went on stage, shaking hands with them.

Yaw Tog is one of the most promising rappers in Ghana and has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style and flow. He is part of the Kumerican movement, which is a cultural phenomenon that showcases the talents and culture of the youth in Kumasi.

Yaw Tog speaks on his struggles

Yaw Tog engaged his fans on Twitter in a casual interaction.

A query from one of his fans got the rapper to open up about his mental health struggles.

The young rapper claims some people were behind his current struggles, but he didn't state who they were.

Yaw tog speaks on his piercing and tattoos

Also, Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has opened up about having body piercings and tattoos during an exclusive interview.

The 20-year-old rapper talked about the meanings of his tattoos and revealed that he had his ears pieced when he recently visited the UK.

Many people were surprised that the young rapper had tattoos and piercings, as they expressed their thoughts in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh