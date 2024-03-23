Shatta Wale has deleted his recently released Konekt album from YouTube, leaving Ghanaians wondering what the reason could be

The music video for Real Life, off the album, was doing decently on YouTube, but it has also been deleted by the dancehall star

Many Ghanaians have reacted with think pieces as they tried to figure out the motivation behind the decision

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has deleted his recently released album, Konekt, from YouTube. The move has left fans and followers puzzled, sparking a wave of speculation across social media.

The album, which had been gaining traction on the platform, is no longer available for streaming. Adding to the mystery, the music video for Real Life, a popular track off the album, has also been removed. The abrupt disappearance of the content has left fans questioning the motivation behind the decision.

The news has spread quickly, leading to a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts and theories, with think pieces attempting to decipher the reason behind the unexpected move.

Adding fuel to the fire, Shatta Wale confirmed the deletion of the album in a Facebook post. The tone of the post suggested there might be issues behind the scenes that led to this decision. He wrote,

Nobody handles my YouTube, I run things on that platform myself. So no one deleted the #Konekt album…I DID IT MYSELF…YES THAT’S ME!!! SHATTA WALE!!! I DON’T PLAY WITH MY MONEY!!!

The statement has only intensified the speculation, with fans wondering what could have prompted such a drastic action.

Shatta Wale leaves many puzzled

PrinzSarkCess said:

The album saf ibi beans so no yawa

HomicideBm reacted:

It's embarrassment man,the streams was really bad 4k,5k,10k 50k

Jameson53873123 commented:

I think have learnt a lot from him. His not a slave to anyone he runs his thing how he likes it.Thus a true believer and a strong mindset

