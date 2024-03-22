Director Famous, a Kumawood filmmaker, has defended Lil Win's decision to hire Ramsey Nouah and other Nigerian stars for his movie

According to him, Lil Win wanted to use Van Vicker for Ramsey Nouah's role in his A Country Called Ghana movie but he refused

The filmmaker admonished those criticising Lil Win to be wary of the behind-the-scenes machinations in casting

Kumawood filmmaker and actor Benjamin Sarpong, a.k.a. Director Famous, has come to the defence of his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah, a.k.a. Lil Win, over recent criticisms.

Lil Win is currently on set shooting his cross-cultural movie, A Country Called Ghana, which casts Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, a.k.a. Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Charles Awurum.

The arrival of the three Nigerians in Ghana in February sparked an outpouring of criticisms on social media. For many critics, it was wrong for Lil Win to have recruited Nigerians to star in a movie about Ghana while there are many competent actors in the country.

But, according to Director Famous, those criticising Lil Win did not know what happened behind the scenes for such a decision to have been taken.

In an interview with One Ghana TV, he claimed that Lil Win had initially intended to cast his fellow Ghanaian actor Van Vicker in the high-profile role that ultimately went to Nigerian superstar Ramsey Noah.

He said plans were already in advanced stages when Van Vicker unexpectedly withdrew from the project before filming for undisclosed reasons.

This last-minute withdrawal left Lil Win and his team scrambling to get a replacement for the role, which is a vital part of the movie.

Even though he did not plan to bring in Nigerians, the disappointment from Van Vicker and others forced him to look elsewhere to fill the role.

Lil Win says A Country Called Ghana is his most expensive movie ever

Meanwhile, Lil Win has revealed that his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, will be his most expensive movie yet.

In an interview, he stated that many funds go into his movies as he has to pay a premium for quality props, location and cast.

