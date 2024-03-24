GHOne TV star Nana Aba Anomoah has thrilled fans with a video of herself and three determined young coconut vendors

The EIB business development director exuded authentic vibes with the young men and bought from them

The clip showing the warmly smiling faces of the media star and the young men, owing to the positive connection, has warmed fans’ hearts

In an exciting moment of candid vibes, media star Nana Aba Anamoah brought a ray of sunshine to coconut vendors as she took a moment to purchase from them.

With her unique charm and ability to connect with people, the media celebrity sparked unexpected happiness among young vendors.

Nana Aba exudes authentic vibes with coconut sellers. Photo credit: thenanaaba.

When she arrived to enjoy the sweet and freshly cut coconut juice, Nana Ama Anamoah was greeted by two cheerful coconut sellers with warm, smiling faces.

The media personality’s hospitality and kindness bridged the gap between her stardom and the struggling young men.

Nana Aba discovered the vendors’ unwavering respect for her, as one of them couldn’t help but praise her beauty. She was tickled by the young man's genuine warmth and authenticity from his quest to propose love to her.

Video of Nana Aba Anamoah and the coconut vendors warm hearts

Netizens who thronged the comments section of Nana Aba Anomoah’s video expressed admiration for her humility and candid connection with the coconut sellers.

Annshoeshub commented:

I love how you don’t discriminate Love.

Amaadepa32 posted:

Awwwww, I just love Nana Aba.

Missrahman2 said:

Hahahahah odo kube.

Djcasford indicated:

Beautiful, lasting memories you’ve created in their minds.

Crison_logah wrote:

Oh, this nice .

Nana Aba Anamoah expresses interest in adopting a child

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently expressed her desire to adopt a girl child.

In a post on social media platform X, she stated her preference for a child under a year old, attracting a lot of support and lovely reactions from her followers.

Nana Aba, a proud mother to one son, wants to expand her family. Her post was met with much love and encouragement, with many followers applauding her decision to consider adoption.

