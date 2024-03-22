Kuami Eugene, while reportedly returning from a visit to his mum, was involved in a motor accident in Accra

Kuami Eugene was promptly rushed to the hospital moments after the crash

An online user believed to be a staff of the hospital the singer was rushed to shared a post that got many frightened for the Ghanaian star's life

According to Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene is alive after crashing his car in a ghastly accident and has been responding to treatment since his admission.

An earlier post from one Ameena, believed to be a staff at UGMC, saying "Kuami Eugene is here at the hospital with us, and it ain't looking good. Kindly send him a prayer", got many fans worried.

In a recent update, the author of the post rendered an apology for disclosing information about a patient.

Kuami Eugene Photo source: Facebook/KuamiEugene

Source: Facebook

Kuami Eugene's supposed health professional suspended

In a now-deleted post by the author of the misinformed health update on Kuami Eugene, she apologised for her unethical behaviour.

In her apology, Ameena, believed to be an entry-level therapist and psychologist, established that she had acknowledged her error and was willing to suffer the necessary consequences.

A few hours after her apology, Ameena deleted the post and deactivated her social media account.

Netizens react to her apology

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments, as many fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

@3billion_Dollar said:

Na a whole Psychologist paaa wey fumble like this , I taught those ethics stuffs were part of your training. Anyway you've apologized so who am I not to forgive, I hope you don't lose your job or something

@iamnananyamekye noted:

People just go to school to specialize in a field and social media make them look mediocre forgetting their profession

@Bridget_Otoo shared:

Sense of judgement is zero!!!!! Zero.She was happy to let everyone know a star is at her hospital and he’s about to die? Ahhhhhhhhhh!

@MVPdrew_banne added:

Let's cut her some slack. We all have those moments we regret. She's owned up to it and apologized, which takes guts. Let's show some compassion and move forward together.

Eyewitness account of Kuami Eugene's accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared an eyewitness account of Kuami Eugene's accident, which shared some crucial details about the accident.

According to the eyewitness account, the singer suffered a broken arm with blood all over him and was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh