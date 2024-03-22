The incredible scene of a reported father carrying his son behind his back alongside his daughter has been captured on tape

The video captured moments where the dad braved the challenge of backing his son and carrying their bags after picking them up from school

The heartwarming footage, posted on Instagram by vimbuzzgh, has left many online users in awe

A rare video of an African father with his son strapped to his back while walking alongside his daughter grabbed the attention of a car driver.

The short clip begins with the claimed father walking an untarred road with the kids. He later halted to tighten the cloth he used to support the boy.

Dad straps son to his back after picking up boy and daughter from school. Photo credit: Tim Robberts/vimbuzzgh (Instagram).

According to the driver who captured the heartwarming moment, the man was heading home with the kids after picking them up from school, claiming their mother was still at work.

Sharing the video and writing, the Instagram account Vimbuzzgh wrote: “Aw, God bless fathers❤️.”

The driver was thrilled with the romantic scenes and commended the caring father for being a devoted father who overcame the challenge of supporting his son with the kids’ school backpacks.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend doting dad

Since emerging on social media, the clip has been viewed over 1,000 times. Many praised the man for being a responsible dad.

