Guinness World Record cook-a-thon star Chef Faila visited the founder of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama to thank him for being of help to her financially and for his support

In the video, Ibrahim Mahama was seen enjoying his scrumptious meal in the living room in the presence of Chef Faila and other guests

In the background audio of the video, Chef Faila praised God for bringing her far in life and thanked prominent people who have been of support to her

Guinness World Record cook-a-thon star Chef Faila visited the founder of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama to thank him for all he had done for her.

Chef Faila and Ibrahim Mahama in photos. Image Credit: @executive_chef_faila and @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Chef Faila visited Ibrahim Mahama at his plush residence

In the video Chef Faila shared on her Instagram page, @executive_chef_faila, she was a guest at Ibrahim Mahama's home, and the purpose of her visit was to thank him for the support he had given her.

She and a few others were seated comfortably in the living room with the Ghanaian business mogul, who was busily enjoying his scrumptious meal.

The video also contained pictures Chef Faila and Ibrahim Mahama took on the compound of the house. They were seen hugging and laughing from ear to ear.

The background audio of the video was the Ghanaian Chef saying a prayer to God for how far she had brought her and for putting pivotal people in her path.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

The ways of God happens beautifully. #executivecheffaila #cookathonbyfaila #failacookathon

Below is a video of Chef Faila's visit to the plush residence of Ibrahim Mahama.

"Not again": GWR disqualifies Chef Faila's cook-a-thon, reasons drop

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef who embarked on a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon cooking, has shared the results of her attempt.

In a statement, she disclosed that her GWR attempt was unsuccessful due to a violation of the rest break rules of the challenge.

She thanked her sponsors and all Ghanaians for rallying behind her during her record-breaking attempt.

Source: YEN.com.gh