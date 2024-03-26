Criss Waddle has explained why Medikal has left AMG Business, clarifying that there is no beef or rift like what's being suggested by naysayers

The CEO of the music group said that Medikal had outgrown AMG and needed to move out to grow, emphasising that they are brothers regardless

The duo have been partners since 2011, with Criss Waddle bringing Medikal into the limelight on the wings of AMG, making him the man he is today

Criss Waddle, the CEO of AMG Business, has come forward to address the rumours surrounding Medikal’s departure from the music group. Contrary to the speculations of a rift, Waddle has clarified that there is no enmity between them.

Criss Waddle and Medikal. Photo Source: amgmedikal, crisswaddle

Source: Instagram

Waddle addressed several issues concerning the group on Snapchat. He stated that Medikal had outgrown AMG and needed to branch out to further his growth. He emphasised that their brotherhood remained intact.

The duo has been a formidable team since 2011, with Waddle playing an important role in bringing Medikal into the limelight under the wings of AMG. This partnership has been instrumental in shaping Medikal into the successful artiste he is today. The pair dropped songs like Pɛ Kakra, Doe and other big bangers during their time together.

Medikal has often expressed his gratitude towards Waddle, acknowledging the significant role he played in his career. Criss Waddle mentioned that Medikal's loyalty was unquestionable, citing the AMG tattoo Medikal has on his arm.

Waddle’s statement has put to rest the rumours of a fallout in the group. He expressed his support for Medikal’s decision to venture out on his own. He acknowledged that Medikal needed a bigger label with greater reach to push his career to the next level.

Watch the video here.

Source: YEN.com.gh