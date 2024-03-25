Medikal and Showboy's online banter has escalated as the socialites continue to go at each other

Criss Waddle has sent his supposed co-founder, Showboy, a warning message demanding him to the feud

Showboy shared a screenshot of the message from Criss Waddle and established his intentions to honour his CEO's demand

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has shared his frustrations with his idol, Criss Waddle, and the AMG Business label, which is forcing him to disassociate himself.

The rapper shared in a tweet on Mar 23 that he would no longer be affiliated with the label after ridding his social media accounts of the AMG tag.

The online banter between Medikal and Showboy has caught the attention of the AMG Business label boss, who has now stepped in to repair the deteriorating relationship.

Criss Wadle warns Showboy Photo source: Facebook/Medikal, Instagram/Showbeezy, Facebook/CrissWaddle

Source: Instagram

Criss Waddle's call for ceasefire fails

Renowned rapper and CEO of AMG Business, Criss Waddle, has warned his supposed co-founder Sam Safo Jr, popularly known as Showboy, to stop his rants with Medikal.

This comes after Medikal jabbed his idol, Criss Waddle, for entertaining and patronising Showboy despite his criminal record in the US and his constant attempts to run down the brand's name.

Recently, Showboy accused Medikal of orchestrating Okesse1's downfall in the music industry.

Showboy vowed to honour Criss Waddle's warning, but a recent video from Medikal, who insulted him with unprinted words, has got the AMG co-founder to go on the offensive again.

After Criss Waddle's message to Showboy, the musician shared another post in which he bashed his co-founder for pushing Medikal away from the label.

Fans react to Waddle's warning to Showboy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the latest update on Showboy and Medikal's issues.

@FrancisMartin61 commented:

You this boy , you get bad and evil spirit, everywhere you dey go , you Dey create confusion, boy go touch you very soon

@Coded_bone said:

Waddle is thinking on how to solve her issues with Hajia4Real and u people are disturbing him

@KhojoUnreal wrote:

What did he sell out on and what have you done for him to be grateful? He Always shows appreciation to the one who made you and it’s not you

@Makavelli_0 noted:

I love Waddle’s maturity ,He’s always that guy . Why is Mdk emphasizing on why Waddle is still entertaining showboy ,he really get problem

Medikal announces first artiste for his upcoming show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had announced that Shatta Wale would be the first artiste to join him on stage at his debut concert at London's O2 Indigo show.

The dancehall superstar shared a video online rallying his fans in the UK to unite and help Medikal achieve his ambition of filling the 2800-capacity venue.

Source: YEN.com.gh