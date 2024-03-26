Criss Waddle, in a Snapchat rant, officially addressed the drama within AMG and the drama between him, Showboy and Criss Waddle

The CEO of AMG Business gave a breakdown of how he met Showboy, how the rift between them transpired, and why he was hurt by some actions made by Showboy

Waddle, after addressing the issue, finally disassociated himself from Showboy, stating that he no longer wants him to be a part of AMG

CEO of AMG Business, Criss Waddle, officially addressed the ongoing drama within his music group and the personal conflict between Showboy and himself. In the rant, he gave a detailed account of his relationship with Showboy and the circumstances that led to their falling out.

Criss Waddle and Showboy Photo Source: 2hypeshowboy, crisswaddle

Source: Instagram

Waddle began by recounting how he first met Showboy, opening up about their friendship and the ambitions they shared for AMG. However, as time went on, beef developed between the two.

Waddle expressed his hurt over certain actions taken by Showboy, actions that he felt were not only detrimental to their relationship but also to the overall integrity of AMG Business. He cited several instances where Showboy insulted him and disrespected Medikal and other affiliates of the group.

Waddle admitted that he had previously chosen to overlook Showboy’s actions out of a sense of brotherly love. He believed in giving Showboy the benefit of the doubt, hoping that things would eventually improve. However, according to Waddle, Showboy’s behaviour escalated to a point where it was no longer tolerable, hence his rant on Snapchat.

Waddle announced that he was officially disassociating himself from Showboy. He stated that he no longer wanted Showboy to be a part of AMG Business.

Medikal leaves AMG, Waddle explains why

In a related story, Criss Waddle has explained why Medikal has left AMG Business, clarifying that there is no beef or rift like what's being suggested by naysayers.

The CEO of the music group said that Medikal had outgrown AMG and needed to move out to grow, emphasising that they are brothers regardless.

The duo have been partners since 2011, with Criss Waddle bringing Medikal into the limelight on the wings of AMG, making him the man he is today.

Source: YEN.com.gh