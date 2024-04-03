Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan opined that the current Black Stars should be built around Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus

He said the West Ham United attacking midfielder is performing well in the Premier League in Europe and in Africa, he is the best-performing African player

His statement has sparked debate on social media

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has lauded current Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus for his positive impact on the senior national team and his incredible performance in Europe.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan (left) and current Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus (right) in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3 and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan hailed Mohammed Kudus

In an exclusive interview with Multimedia Group Limited's Asempa FM, Asamoah Gyan said that it was obvious that the one player the Black Stars should be built around is Mohammed Kudus.

"During my era, when I was coming up, we had Michael Essiens, Stephen Appiah. It also got to my turn. Sulley Muntari and the others were there," Gyan said.

Speaking about why he feels the team should not be built around André 'Dede' Ayew, Gyan said that every footballer has their era in football.

In the same interview, he further stated that there was the era of Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, and Michael Essien, including him, and now it looks like it is the era of Mohammed Kudus.

Currently, Mohammed Kudus is the only Ghanaian player performing well now in Europe and he is doing it in the Premier League. And it is not only Ghana, but in Africa."

Gyan, who still holds the title as the top African goal scorer, said that the West Ham United player is the only African player who is doing so well. He added that Ghanaians and everyone have to support Kudus.

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan speaking on Mohammed Kudus.

Reactions as Asamoah Gyan hailed Mohammed Kudus

Many people sided with Asamoah Gyan as they joined in acknowledging the incredible talent of Mohammed Kudus.

Below are some of the opinions from Ghanaians:

@OtiAdjei said:

Asamoah Gyan's response to who the #BlackStars needs to be built around is spot on.

@Deondiddy9 said:

Everybody knows that is right thing to do. But, the personal interests within the black stars team is enormous.

@Togbe_Edem said:

No Dede era Landlords never go gree make dem build around him da.

@NtefuniTV said:

Pure facts, he is the guy now let’s hope they can build the team around him and goodly, we win at least a trophy.

"This quality": Gyan went bonkers over Kudus' incredible goals

YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan reacted to Mohammed Kudus' strike in the first half against Egypt on X, and he was super impressed with the midfielder.

Kudus scored two goals on the night as Ghana drew against Egypt in the 2023 AFCON, with many aside from Gyan praising Kudus' extraordinary performance.

The result was disappointing as Ghana sat at the bottom of Group B with just a single point after two games.

Source: YEN.com.gh