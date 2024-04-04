Too Much of Junka Town fame, in a video, looked handsome as he enjoyed his stay outside of Ghana

The actor, who travelled to the UK, in the video looked happy as he previewed a new song that he was set to drop

Many followers of the actor admired him as he sang the tune and were impressed with how good he was looking

Ghanaian actor Too Much, famed for his role in Junka Town, shared a video of himself enjoying his time abroad.

In the video, Too Much previewed a new song that caught the attention and admiration of his followers. The actor looked very happy as he excitedly rapped the lyrics of the heavy-hitting tune.

Too Much looked even more handsome than when he was in Ghana. The actor had a clean taper fade haircut and rocked a heavy black jacket.

His fans were quick to comment on how good he was looking, dropping messages of praise and admiration for the actor. Some Ghanaians pointed out that the UK was treating him well, and they were thrilled to see him thriving.

Too Much warms hearts with new music

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Freezle Fred said:

Too much I swear you are looking good paa oo

Kojo Ashalley said:

I didn’t know TooMuch is this musically talented musically.. God bless your hustle

Root Man reacted:

I really love this song ❤️ where can I download this

Joel Kofi Addy commented:

Too much chaley make Alaska do the back up my world like e go be wicked waaa aasey

Samuel Appiah said:

Talents buh no support...bro your tym will surely come...keep moving...too much

Jojo Mills enjoys life abroad

In another story, Jojo Mills, in a video, danced happily as he lived life in the US, leaving many Ghanaians nostalgic as they had missed him.

The legendary actor, who is famous for his role as Sofo Joe in the hit Ghanaian TV series Efiewura, has been living abroad for some years now.

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were happy to see him looking good in his old age.

