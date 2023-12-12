Too Much, in an interview with Kwaku Manu, recounted his stowaway experience from Takoradi to Rotterdam, Holland

The actor said the urge to make it pushed him to sneak into a cocoa container being transported from Ghana to Europe

Too Much recounted the harrowing experience in the shipping container and what he and his compatriots had to do to survive

Ghanaian actor Too Much, in an interview, revealed the details of his wild 16-day stowaway journey from Takoradi to Rotterdam, Holland.

Too Much Of Junka Town Fame Photo Source: Too Much Pampii Gh

Source: Facebook

The actor, speaking to Kwaku Manu, shared the extreme lengths he and his compatriots went through in their desperate pursuit of a brighter future.

Too Much disclosed that the drive to improve his circumstances pushed him to boldly board a cargo container being transported to Europe. According to him, the vessel, transporting cocoa from Ghana to Europe, became a dangerous refuge for him and others seeking greener pastures abroad.

The actor recounted the ordeal within the confines of the shipping container, where survival meant enduring unimaginable conditions. He said they were trapped in a cramped space. Too Much added that he and his companions were forced to pass out waste, urinating, and even eating within the confines of the container.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Despite their struggles, Too Much revealed that their audacious journey ultimately ended in disappointment. According to him, their hopes for a new beginning were shattered when they were apprehended, and the trip yielded no positive outcome.

Reflecting on the experience, Too Much expressed a change of heart, stating that if faced with a similar situation today, he would never attempt such a crazy voyage.

Too Much says abroad is nothing special

In another story, Too Much of Junka Town fame, in an interview with Kwaku Manu, opened up about his trip abroad and said Ghana was sweet.

The actor said if the economy in Ghana were good, he would not even dream of travelling abroad because the weather conditions there were too harsh.

Too Much added that what made foreign countries worth travelling to was the abundant opportunities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh