Kwaku Manu has complained bitterly about the wrongful parking of vehicles on the shoulders of roads following Kuami Eugene's accident

The actor was peeved about the situation, stating that there have been several clarion calls for the act to be stopped, but it still persists

Kuami Eugene was involved in the near-fatal car accident in his Range Rover on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at CP, close to the DSTV office in Accra

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, in the wake of the near-fatal accident involving popular musician Kuami Eugene, has voiced his concerns about the wrongful parking of vehicles on the shoulders of roads.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 17, 2024, near the DSTV office in Accra, has sparked a renewed debate about road safety.

Kuami Eugene’s Range Rover rammed into a tipper truck that was parked at the side of the road, leading to injuries. The musician is currently at the hospital recovering from the accident.

Kwaku Manu, who is known for his outspoken nature, expressed his frustration about the persistent issue of wrongful parking. Despite several clarion calls for the act to be stopped, it continues unabated, posing a significant risk to motorists.

Kwaku Manu sparks reactions

bright45683 said:

i saw the tipper on the dzorwulu highway on my way to kasoa yesterday, it had a triangle there, am sure kuame was overspeeding and dd not see it.

Fiifi wrote:

Ghana doesn’t even have street light, the whole country no street light

Kobby commented:

Who gave Kume Eugene this car as a gift? My humble question! The Seer ask!

⭕❗$ said:

car parking on the road is normal everywhere it's the improper making of road and lack space for parking

Kuami Eugene's last video

In a related story, Kuami Eugene was involved in a tragic accident on Sunday, March 17, 2024, and his last video before the incident showed him on his way to his mother's house.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok, the musician was in his vehicle singing gospel tunes and seemed in a joyful mood as he drove.

The near-fatal car accident in his Range Rover happened at CP, close to the DSTV office in Accra.

