Who is Ameyaw Debrah? Meet Ghana’s entertainment and lifestyle blogger

Who is Ameyaw Debrah? He is a Ghanaian freelance journalist, celebrity blogger, and reporter. He is famously known for establishing a self-titled entertainment website and mainly blogs about Ghanaian celebrities.

Photo: @ameyaw112 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ameyaw Debrah began his blogging career by contributing to several pan-African portals in the United States. He later joined Orijin-ent in August 2007 and contributed to Jamati in October 2007.

Ameyaw Debrah's profile summary

Full name Ameyaw Kissi Debrah Famous as Ameyaw Debrah Gender Male Date of birth 21 July 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Elsie Darkoa Children Nathan Profession Celebrity blogger, freelance journalist, reporter Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @ameyaw112 Twitter @AmeyawDebrah Facebook @ameyawofficia

Ameyaw Debrah's biography

Ameyaw Debrah was born on 21 July 1981 in Accra, Ghana. He is 41 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He holds a Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

Educational background

Debrah studied at Adisadel College in Cape Coast and began working as an editor for the institution's magazine in 1999. He earned a bachelor's degree in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

After graduating from KNUST, he concluded his National Service Secretariat (NSS) programme at Ovation International Magazine in Accra.

Career journey

Debrah is a freelance journalist, celebrity blogger, and reporter. After finishing his service with the NSS, he became a columnist for the Star newspaper. In 2007, he began contributing to pan-African websites such as Jamati.com, ModernGhana.com., and Orijin-ent.com.

He became part of Voices of Africa, a media project centred in the Netherlands, toward the end of 2007. Throughout his time there, he provided Africanews.com with photos, videos, and news from Ghana.

He joined GhanaWeb.com as an entertainment editor in 2008. Later in the same year, he opened his blog AmeyawDebrah.com. In 2012, he left Ghanaweb to focus solely on his blog.

As a Skype journalist, he significantly contributes to StarGist, an entertainment segment on Africa Magic. He also takes part in the creation of EbonyLife TV and Glitz Africa Magazine's content. He served as an ambassador for the Africa Rising Campaign of Malta Guinness.

Ameyaw Debrah's website

The creation of his self-titled website was the outcome of Debrah's friend's accommodation and assistance in obtaining the domain. The website mainly focuses on celebrity news.

Other online projects

Debrah joined Ringier Ghana in December 2014 to initiate and manage the website Pulse Ghana. In August 2015, he left the organization to join Genesis, where he was the editor-in-chief of Yen. He left the position in September 2017.

Managing position

He was chosen by Coptic, a multi-platinum award-winning Ghanaian music producer, as his manager in Ghana and throughout Africa.

Ameyaw TV

Debrah initiated Ameyaw TV, a web portal for different internet video formats, in 2018. Following auditions for several skilled and young aspiring television personalities, Ameyaw TV launched the production of three formats.

Ameyaw Debrah's new studio

Debrah expanded his Media Company by establishing a new studio. The studio's primary goal is to provide a working environment for his team that will enable them to produce quality content more efficiently.

Awards

The Ghanaian celebrity blogger has earned himself several awards throughout his career journey. They include;

Year Award 2013 Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards 2013 City People Entertainment Awards 2013 Waves International 2014 Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards 2015 Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards 2015 Pan African Humanitarian Awards 2016 Jigwe Awards 2016 Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards, Best Instagram Account 2016 Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards 2016 TANOE Ghana StartUp Awards 2016 High School Excellence Awards 2016 Ghana start-up Awards 2016 Falcon Awards 2016 African Pride Awards 2017 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 Africa Entertainment Awards USA 2019 Ghana National Communications Awards

What is Ameyaw Debrah's net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. This information is, however, not official. He primarily earns income through celebrity blogging, freelance journalism, and reporting careers.

Ameyaw Debrah's contacts

Ameyaw Debrah media is an excellent choice for doing business online. He has a consolidated reach of up to 10 million across his website and social media platforms. Here is how you can contact him:

Telephone: +233264- AMEYAW

+233264- AMEYAW Email: ads@ameyawdebrah.com

He has an active Instagram account with a significant following of 685k followers. He also owns an official Facebook account. Ameyaw Debrah's Facebook account has over 700 thousand followers.

Debrah has a self-titled YouTube television with over 45 thousand subscribers and over six million views. He's also active . Ameyaw Debrah's Twitter account has a massive following of over 1.5 million followers.

FAQs

Who is Ameyaw Debrah? He is a Ghanaian celebrity blogger, reporter and freelance journalist widely recognized for his entertainment website and blog focusing on Ghanaian celebrities. How old is Ameyaw Debrah? He is 41 years old. He was born on 21 July 1981. Who is Ameyaw Debrah's wife? His wife is Elsie Darkoa. They got married in 2018. Does Ameyaw Debrah have a child? He has a son called Nathan. Did Amber Rose expose Ameyaw Debrah? She posted a picture of him that many people thought looked odd. Some people assumed the photo was photoshopped. Who is Zionfelix? He is a Ghanaian event promoter, blogger, publicist, radio personality, and social media marketer. What is Ameyaw Debrah's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million.

Ameyaw Debrah is a Ghanaian freelance journalist, celebrity blogger, and reporter. He rose to prominence due to his unique entertainment content. The blogger is married to Elsie Darkoa, and they have one son, Nathan.

Yen.com.gh recently published Berla Mundi's biography. She is a Ghanaian singer, radio host, media personality, and women's rights activist. She is a dynamic personality who has become an international brand and one of Ghana's top women in media.

Berla Mundi competed in the Miss Malkia beauty pageant in 2010 before entering the media industry. She completed second in the competition, gaining valuable industry experience. Berla later began working for GHOne TV, one of Ghana's most extensive entertainment networks.

Source: YEN.com.gh