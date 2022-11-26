Global site navigation

Who is Ameyaw Debrah? Meet Ghana's entertainment and lifestyle blogger
Who is Ameyaw Debrah? Meet Ghana’s entertainment and lifestyle blogger

by  Tatiana Thiga

Who is Ameyaw Debrah? He is a Ghanaian freelance journalist, celebrity blogger, and reporter. He is famously known for establishing a self-titled entertainment website and mainly blogs about Ghanaian celebrities.

Ameyaw Debrah began his blogging career by contributing to several pan-African portals in the United States. He later joined Orijin-ent in August 2007 and contributed to Jamati in October 2007.

Ameyaw Debrah's profile summary

Full nameAmeyaw Kissi Debrah
Famous asAmeyaw Debrah
GenderMale
Date of birth21 July 1981
Age41 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthAccra, Ghana
Current residenceAccra, Ghana
NationalityGhanaian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colour Black
Eye colour Dark brown
Marital status Married
WifeElsie Darkoa
Children Nathan
ProfessionCelebrity blogger, freelance journalist, reporter
Net worth$1 million - $5 million
Instagram @ameyaw112
Twitter@AmeyawDebrah
Facebook@ameyawofficia

Ameyaw Debrah's biography

Ameyaw Debrah was born on 21 July 1981 in Accra, Ghana. He is 41 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He holds a Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

Educational background

Debrah studied at Adisadel College in Cape Coast and began working as an editor for the institution's magazine in 1999. He earned a bachelor's degree in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

After graduating from KNUST, he concluded his National Service Secretariat (NSS) programme at Ovation International Magazine in Accra.

Career journey

Debrah is a freelance journalist, celebrity blogger, and reporter. After finishing his service with the NSS, he became a columnist for the Star newspaper. In 2007, he began contributing to pan-African websites such as Jamati.com, ModernGhana.com., and Orijin-ent.com.

He became part of Voices of Africa, a media project centred in the Netherlands, toward the end of 2007. Throughout his time there, he provided Africanews.com with photos, videos, and news from Ghana.

He joined GhanaWeb.com as an entertainment editor in 2008. Later in the same year, he opened his blog AmeyawDebrah.com. In 2012, he left Ghanaweb to focus solely on his blog.

As a Skype journalist, he significantly contributes to StarGist, an entertainment segment on Africa Magic. He also takes part in the creation of EbonyLife TV and Glitz Africa Magazine's content. He served as an ambassador for the Africa Rising Campaign of Malta Guinness.

Ameyaw Debrah's website

The creation of his self-titled website was the outcome of Debrah's friend's accommodation and assistance in obtaining the domain. The website mainly focuses on celebrity news.

Other online projects

Debrah joined Ringier Ghana in December 2014 to initiate and manage the website Pulse Ghana. In August 2015, he left the organization to join Genesis, where he was the editor-in-chief of Yen. He left the position in September 2017.

Managing position

He was chosen by Coptic, a multi-platinum award-winning Ghanaian music producer, as his manager in Ghana and throughout Africa.

Ameyaw TV

Debrah initiated Ameyaw TV, a web portal for different internet video formats, in 2018. Following auditions for several skilled and young aspiring television personalities, Ameyaw TV launched the production of three formats.

Ameyaw Debrah's new studio

Debrah expanded his Media Company by establishing a new studio. The studio's primary goal is to provide a working environment for his team that will enable them to produce quality content more efficiently.

Awards

The Ghanaian celebrity blogger has earned himself several awards throughout his career journey. They include;

YearAward
2013Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards
2013City People Entertainment Awards
2013Waves International
2014Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards
2015Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards
2015Pan African Humanitarian Awards
2016Jigwe Awards
2016Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards, Best Instagram Account
2016Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards
2016TANOE Ghana StartUp Awards
2016High School Excellence Awards
2016Ghana start-up Awards
2016Falcon Awards
2016African Pride Awards
2017Ghana Entertainment Awards USA
2018Ghana Entertainment Awards USA
2019Africa Entertainment Awards USA
2019Ghana National Communications Awards

What is Ameyaw Debrah's net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. This information is, however, not official. He primarily earns income through celebrity blogging, freelance journalism, and reporting careers.

Ameyaw Debrah's contacts

Ameyaw Debrah media is an excellent choice for doing business online. He has a consolidated reach of up to 10 million monthly impressions across his website and social media platforms. Here is how you can contact him:

  • Telephone: +233264- AMEYAW
  • Email: ads@ameyawdebrah.com

He has an active Instagram account with a significant following of 685k followers. He also owns an official Facebook account. Ameyaw Debrah's Facebook account has over 700 thousand followers.

Debrah has a self-titled YouTube television with over 45 thousand subscribers and over six million views. He's also active on Twitter. Ameyaw Debrah's Twitter account has a massive following of over 1.5 million followers.

FAQs

  1. Who is Ameyaw Debrah? He is a Ghanaian celebrity blogger, reporter and freelance journalist widely recognized for his entertainment website and blog focusing on Ghanaian celebrities.
  2. How old is Ameyaw Debrah? He is 41 years old. He was born on 21 July 1981.
  3. Who is Ameyaw Debrah's wife? His wife is Elsie Darkoa. They got married in 2018.
  4. Does Ameyaw Debrah have a child? He has a son called Nathan.
  5. Did Amber Rose expose Ameyaw Debrah? She posted a picture of him that many people thought looked odd. Some people assumed the photo was photoshopped.
  6. Who is Zionfelix? He is a Ghanaian event promoter, blogger, publicist, radio personality, and social media marketer.
  7. What is Ameyaw Debrah's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million.

Ameyaw Debrah is a Ghanaian freelance journalist, celebrity blogger, and reporter. He rose to prominence due to his unique entertainment content. The blogger is married to Elsie Darkoa, and they have one son, Nathan.

Yen.com.gh recently published Berla Mundi's biography. She is a Ghanaian singer, radio host, media personality, and women's rights activist. She is a dynamic personality who has become an international brand and one of Ghana's top women in media.

Berla Mundi competed in the Miss Malkia beauty pageant in 2010 before entering the media industry. She completed second in the competition, gaining valuable industry experience. Berla later began working for GHOne TV, one of Ghana's most extensive entertainment networks.

