Celebrated actor and politician John Dumelo tutored the University of Ghana students for free ahead of their semester exams

He wished them well and shared pictures of how the free tutorial sessions went

Many people hailed him for being a hands-on politician, while others advised him on how he could win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

Actor and politician John Dumelo, in a quest to help University of Ghana students excel in their semester exams, organised a free tutorial session for them on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

John Dumelo organised free tutorials for UG students

John Dumelo, in the caption of the social media post, highlighted the importance of the free tutorial session for the students, adding that the focus was on Academic Writing and Critical Thinking. He wrote:

Ahead of their Exams next week, we Organised Tutorials in Academic writing and Critical thinking for some University of Ghana first year students yesterday.

He also wished the University of Ghana students well in their exams ahead as he shared pictures showing how the session went.

Below is the sweet message he left for the students:

We wish them all the best In their Exams. #idey4u #AyawasoWest

Below are photos of the free tutorials John Dumelo organised for the University of Ghana students ahead of their exams.

Reactions as John Dumelo supports University of Ghana students ahead of their exams

Many people in the comment section of the post hailed Mr Dumelo as the future president of Ghana. Others also applauded him for taking the initiative and investing in the students.

His staunch fans advised him to prioritise persons in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in order to garner more votes to win the seat.

king.khemist said:

focusing on these university students is something i dont get, you need to target the people in ur constituency

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

My future president Papabi. Full support and free campaign from me la❤❤

fully_rashford said:

It was fun yesterday ❤️

akweciarthur said:

I believe at your age you what you are are doing? May the good Lord continue to grant you good health and long life

wha.ley6 said:

Majority weren’t paying attention. They were just taking pics

a.jforson said:

As soon as he wins the elections game over. It will be scarce to meet him. minds games nkoaaaa. We hope he delivers well

missayele said:

Brilliant idea! I really like this

riami_07 said:

We dey your back sir

tricia_sackcess said:

Future President ❤️❤️❤️

John Dumelo organised a free photoshoot for UG freshers, free makeup for ladies

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned actor and politician John Dumelo melted the hearts of many after he did something special for the first year student of the University of Ghana.

He organised a free photoshoot session for them, and the ladies had the chance to get their makeup done for free before taking their pictures.

Many hailed as the future president of Ghana as they opined that he would win the eat in the constituency.

