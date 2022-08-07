Renowned broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has reportedly survived an attack which could have easily taken his life.

The Angel FM morning show host was attacked by some unknown armed men in the afternoon of Saturday, August 6, 2022.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, Kofi Adomah was crossed the assailants at Old Ashongman. He was returning from his house at Damax Estate at Kuntunse on the Accra-Nsawam road.

The gang, after crossing Adomah with their motorbike, reportedly stormed at him and pulled out sharp objects to inflict cuts on him. They had aimed to disfigure his face but Adomah was able to shield his face leaving the attackers to cut around his hands and shoulders.

The report further claimed that the gang also poured a flammable liquid believed to be petrol of Kofi Adomah in an attempt to set him on fire but he escaped.

The broadcaster is currently on admission at a hospital where he is receiving treatment for his wounds.

In a video which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a visibly shaken Kofi Adomah is seen sitting down with some people around him.

With parts of is shirt torn, he had blood trickling from his face, shoulder, and hands.

It is not yet known what might have caused the attack but it comes at a time the broadcaster has come under a barrage of chastisement on social media.

Kofi Adomah and his wife's saga

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Adomah's birthday celebration in July saw his wife, Miracle Adomah, coming to surprise him on his show.

In a reaction to his wife's surprise visit, Kofi Adomah showered praises on her for standing by him through thick and thin.

Sharing their love journey, the broadcaster revealed that he had fathered children with other women but Miracle had never forsaken him.

His narration triggered a huge controversy around their marriage with some people on social media blasting him while others claimed he had deserted his wife to marry Miracle because she is rich.

