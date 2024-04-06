Global site navigation

Medikal's Birthday: Rapper Hosts Shatta Wale And Criss Waddle At His Lavish Party To Mark Turning 30
by  Nathaniel Crabbe
  • Ghanaian rapper Medikal threw a lavish party to celebrate his milestone 30th birthday on Friday, April 5
  • He hosted notable names in Ghana's entertainment sector, including Shatta Wale and Criss Waddle
  • YEN.com.gh has compiled videos showcasing lively celebrations, with the musicians and guests enjoying themselves.

Rapper Medikal, known privately as Samuel Adu Frimpong celebrated turning 30 with dancehall icon Shatta Wale and rapper Criss Waddle at a lavish party on Friday.

The rapper marked the milestone with his friends and colleagues in the entertainer industry, but the mother of his only and first child, Fella Makafui, was missing in action. At least videos from the celebrations do not feature the actress.

Rapper Medikal turns 30.
Medikal marks his 30th birthday with lavish party. Photo credit: menscookgh/amgmedikal.
Instead, Medikal was surrounded by his friends, including Shatta Wale. The birthday celebrant, his colleagues, and his guests enjoyed delectable meals and refreshing drinks during the occasion to remember.

The presence of Shatta Wale and Criss Waddle amplified the party's excitement, owing to their popular songs.

With the acclaimed musicians gracing his birthday celebration, Medikal continues to cement his status as a force to reckon with in Ghana's music scene.

YEN.com.gh has gathered exclusive videos that give fans glimpses into Medikal's lively birthday party celebration. The clips capture the fun shared among the musicians and the guests.

Friends spray cash on Medikal at his 30th birthday party.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale thrills guests at Medikal's 30th birthday bash.

Rapper Criss Waddle and a colleague arrive at the birthday party of fellow rapper Medikal's birthday party.

