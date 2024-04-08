Celebrated media perosnality Berla Mundi broke her silence on why she left GHOne to TV3 in a viral video

She said that there were backbiters and she was treated poorly after she rejected TV3's first offer and this made her depressed

She also said that leaving GHOne was a tough decision for her

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, opened up about why she left her former place of work, GHOne, a subsidiary of EIB Network.

Berla Mundi in photos. Image Credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi talked about why she left GHOne

Berla Mundi announced on August 15, 2019, that she had resigned from EIB Network. The news left many people curious as to why she left the renowned media house that helped launch her career in the entertainment industry.

Years after her exit, Berla opened up in a video that has since gone viral on social media about why she had to make the tough decision to leave GHOne.

She said that the latter days at GHOne become very tough for her and she felt like she had grown to a certain limit, adding that she felt like the platform could not afford what she wanted anymore. She said that she was afraid to make that bold step to leave.

"That was because my whole journey as a broadcast journalist had started with GHOne. From the inception up to that point in my life, I felt like I owed the company something—a favour or my career. I was looking for a way to move because things had become very difficult. I just wasn't finding myself in that space anymore,” she said.

She said that TV3 reached out to her and the first time, she had made up her mind to move and gave them a positive response. However, when it was time to move after signing the contract, she had to tell them the bitter truth that she could not.

Still clouded in fear, Berla Mundi further expressed that TV3 got in touch with her, and she accepted their offer but later declined it.

“I was so afraid to move that I got stuck in that space. For another six months, I was there. My first move was in March, but my final move was in September.

She stated that while at GHOne, things took a turn and she started to experience backbiting, adding that there were a lot of accusations swirling around and there were people who were treating her like she did not matter which made her confused.

She said that it felt like God was giving her a sign and making things uncomfortable for her. She said she then told her manager to find out whether the position at TV3 was still vacant.

Berla Mundi said that fortunately for her, the position was reserved for her and she left GHOne for TV3 because she did not see herself growing and that made her depressed.

Below is a video of Berla Mundi opening up about why she left GHOne for TV3.

