Celebrated socialite Haji Bintu caused a stir on social media when she flaunted an orange Lamborghini Huracán worth GH¢4.2 million

In the photos, she rocked a sleeveless, cleavage-baring corset top, cargo pants and heels and heavy makeup

Many people talked about her luxury lifestyle, while others talked about how stunning she looked in the photos

Famous curvy Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu turned many heads online when she flaunted an orange Lamborghini Huracán in photos.

Hajia Bintu flaunted an orange Lamborghini Huracán. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu flaunted an orange Lamborghini Huracán

The pictures were shared on Hajia Bintu's Instagram page, and she looked radiant in her outfit.

The curvy socialite rocked a sleeveless black and white corset top which he paired with a black pair of cargo pants.

Hajia Bintu completed her look by wearing a black pair of heels. Her evening makeup was heavy as it lit up hr face.

She leaned on the luxury car and posed with it as if she were the true owner.

Below is a photo of Hajia Bintu flaunting an orange Lamborghini Huracán on her Instagram page.

Reactions as Hajia Bintu flaunts an orange sports car

The photos Hajia Bintu shared got many people admiring her beauty. others also commented on her luxury lifestyle.

issah_cubana said:

No talent or skills just the Nyash and it's obviously paying more than the degrees

get2knowofficial said:

Once again. Nyash is better than university . If only you know bumbum in places Hajia has Bintu

egya_boah said:

Nyash oooooo

privott82 said:

Fabulous and beautiful

official_yhungking said:

The only adepa

lukamakovic3 said:

I love you.

"See how the nyash dey bounce": Hajia Bintu slays as she parties with McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported that famous female TikToker Hajia Bintu didn't disappoint her fans with her gorgeous outfit at the star-studded event.

Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Edem, Prince David Osei and others, were present at the event.

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos of Hajia Bintu trending on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh