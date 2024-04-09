Lawyer Martin Kpebu has explained the possible consequences for Henry Fitz, if found guilty over the Serwaa Amihere, leaked video

According to him, Fitz faces a possible 25-year jail term if the police focuses on charging him with extortion

Fitz is being prosecuted alongside two others for allegedly circulating Serwaa's video without her consent

Henry Fitz, the man at the centre of the Serwaa Amihere leaked video controversy, could face a 25-year jail term if convicted after prosecution.

Fitz, the groom of the famous 2019 Hendee19 wedding, has been trending online after a video of him and the celebrated media personality in bed emerged.

Days after the video's emergence, Serwaa Amihere complained to the police, which led to the prosecution of the case at the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.

The particulars of the case, which have found their way into the media, show Henry Fitz is being prosecuted with two others, Edem Saviour Ketti and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio.

Reacting to the case, renowned legal practitioner Martin Kpedu revealed that Fitz and his accomplices will not have it easy if found guilty.

Speaking on Peace FM in Accra, Lawyer Kpebu explained that Fitz could have faced a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years in prison for charges like extorting money from the GhOne TV news anchor.

"If Henry was to be charged for extorting money from Serwaa, he would have suffered a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 25 years imprisonment," Kpedu told Kwasi Aboagye.

However, Fitz's legal situation took a different turn as the police focused their charges for the release of Amihere's non-consensual release of Serwaa's private moments, rather than extortion.

Nevertheless, Kpedu cautioned that the case could still be overturned, potentially exposing Fitz to the 25-year maximum sentence.

Henry Fitz reacts as police drag him to court over Serwaa Amihere video

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz has responded to the prosecution hanging over his head because of Serwaa Amihere's leaked video.

In a Snapchat post, Henry Fitz, who still maintained his innocence over the leaked video, dared her to try harder.

"Nice try but try harder. You do not play mon key games with the lion...!!! Find yourself a kangaroo," he said.

