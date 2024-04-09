Abraham Attah shared a new photo of himself on his Instagram page as he hung out with a friend

In the photo, the young man had on a thick rasta hairdo and rocked a beautiful orange jacket, which complemented his look well

The actor, who featured in the Hollywood flick Beast Of No Nation in 2015, has grown big and tall since his days as a child star

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of himself and a friend. The photo, which was taken at what appeared to be a party, showed Attah and the friend posing for a selfie, with a large crowd visible in the background.

Beast Of No Nation star Abraham Attah. Photo Source: abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Attah sported a thick rasta hairdo, a style that has become somewhat of a signature look for him. He was also seen wearing a bright orange jacket, which added colour to his outfit and complemented his overall look perfectly.

The young actor, who rose to fame following his role in the award-winning 2015 Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation, has grown significantly since his days as a child star. His transformation from a young boy into a handsome young man has often been praised by a lot of his admirers.

Attah’s post quickly garnered attention, with fans and followers liking and sharing it. Abraham Attah has garnered a massive following on social media. As soon as he drops photos, fans are quick to like and comment. The actor has recently, however, disabled the comments section of his Instagram posts. It is unclear if the attention is a bit overwhelming for the Ghanaian star.

Source: YEN.com.gh