This Way Chocolate Drink produced an advert in 2018 which became very popular in Ghana, and the little girl who was the star of the ad has grown into a fine lady

The young lady shared a photo of her growth on TikTok, paired with that of her younger days on set with Akrobeto

Many Ghanaians were astonished to see the little girl from the popular advert grow into a fine woman in just six years

The little girl who played the role of Akrobeto's daughter in the popular This Way Chocolate Drink advert in 2018 has grown into a fine young woman. Her transformation has left many Ghanaians in awe as they watched the young girl they once knew grow up right before their eyes.

The young lady took to TikTok to share a photo of her present self alongside an image from her younger days on set with Akrobeto. The contrast between the two images was huge. In her current photo, the pretty looked tall and elegant as she rocked a black dress and had on makeup.

The advert, which aired six years ago, was a hit among Ghanaians. It featured the then-little girl playing the role of Akrobeto's daughter, promoting the This Way Chocolate Drink. In the advert, the girl asks her father (Akrobeto) to help her with an essay by mentioning the recipe for his favourite food.

Akrobeto mentioned a local dish which was difficult for his daughter to describe in writing and later suggested This Way as an alternative which was easier to prepare. Video Is Here

Lady from Popular advert stuns many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Missandra Morrison said:

How many years now ?? She’s all grown now Wooow ♥️

Tennis gh reacted:

Wow so you where that small girl who ask Akrobeto to give you his recipes for his fav food ❤️❤️❤️

Akua Ntiamoah said:

You made akrobeto changed his favorite food because of spellings ..The Lord is proud of you for appreciating him

