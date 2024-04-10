Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz's raunchy bedroom video with media star Serwaa set the internet abuzz when it emerged online

Following the video, old visuals, including clips of Fitz and his adorable daughters, have been spotted online

The touching images and videos of Fitz bonding with his daughter captured the hearts of netizens

On Tuesday, April 2, Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz garnered massive attention online for a raunchy bedroom video of himself and media star Serwaa Amihere.

Amidst the controversy surrounding his personality, it emerged that the businessman allegedly released the video after the media star declined his blackmail relating to monetary demands to stop him from dropping the footage.

Henry Fitz bonds with his girls in videos. Photo credit: Lil'henry Fitz.

Fitz vehemently dismissed the claims, denigrating his reputation amidst the swirling controversy about himself and the GHOne TV presenter.

In the wake of Fitz and Serwaa's bedroom video, YEN.com.gh has spotted adorable videos and photos of the businessman and his cute daughters.

Fitz proudly posed in the photos with his princesses as they captured lasting memories. The heartwarming photos and videos of the hotelier and his daughter immortalising moments captivated the hearts of netizens.

See the videos below:

Henry Fitz and his daughter show off dance moves in the video below:

Henry Fitz and his daughter melt hearts

The sweet bond between Henry Fitz and his daughter has warmed the hearts of netizens. YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

Rollpa Alwaysonmymind said:

Beautiful family. God bless you, blood.

Jozey Beauty commented:

The lil girl can booogieeee paaaaa o chai.

Sam Excelz said:

Hahahah nice one there.

DonZiggy Papacurtis posted:

The lil girls re too good dancers. Daddy need to go for dance course.

William Nesta posted:

Ok cool moves.

Dela Ackumey replied:

Lil'henry Fitz lemme talk for u wai u won for me.

Jozey Beauty replied to William Nesta:

You lie bad koraaaaaa Lil baby do allpapa abon.

Lil'henry Fitz replied to the comment of Mrz Fitz:

Awww, you do all.

Patmiller Hubert Olando commented:

Chairman, go rehearse again and come face de kid wai.

Richard Thomas wrote:

FATHER LOVE.

Nana Akua Martha wrote:

That is my gal.

3 times Henry Fitz shows off luxury mansion and cars

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that besides his alleged love affair with multiple women, including Serwaa Amihere, Henry Fitz has garnered attention for his claimed wealth.

In several visuals online, Henry Fitz was spotted flaunting properties, including mansions and luxurious cars.

The businessman was also captured in old images from his opulent wedding, where he displayed luxury and wealth.

