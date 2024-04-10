A video of Nana Aba Anamoah playfully engaging with her niece has melted the hearts of fans and followers on Instagram

In the heartwarming clip, the GHOne TV business development director shares a playful banter with her niece

The footage where Anamoah jests about visiting her niece’s school in shabby attire ignited sweet comments from fans

A video of media personality Nana Aba Anamoah’s positive interactions with her niece has warmed the hearts of fans on social media.

In a clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the GHOne TV business development director indicates that she’d visit her niece’s school in a tattered outfit, prompting playful displeasure from the child.

The aunty-niece duo emanated adorable vibes with their positivity during the rare interactive moment.

Captioning the video on Instagram, where she has more than 3 million followers and fans, Nana Aba Anamoah said:

“My 8-year-old niece doesn’t want to be embarrassed o.”

The video of the media personality had received over 11,000 views and several comments at the time of this publication.

The footage of Nana Aba Anamoah’s niece opposing her decision to visit the child’s school in dirty clothes ignited reactions from fans.

Dek360ghana said:

Aren’t you a celebrity?

Yaalizzywale posted:

Aww, such an adorable family.

Ike.appiah.756 stated:

I ❤️this.

Audrey_eyram wrote:

Eey..she's just like kuku oo.

Owusua_arnold said:

Brilliant girl .

Munashjeff commented:

You guys are too funny. I can't stop laughing.

Flex1 commented:

She’s cute.

Esther_konu commented:

She looks like you.

Obaglad_achiaa commented:

Nana you and this your kids…very funny.

Lordinawitty said:

Haaahaaha ...the imagination is getting her crazy already.

Kla.udia wrote:

She’s very eloquent ❤️.

Kwaku.baako.elvis posted:

Very eloquent 8-year-old girl.

Nana Aba Anamoah exudes authentic vibes with coconut sellers

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that media star Nana Aba Anamoah brought a ray of sunshine to coconut vendors as she took a moment to purchase from them.

With her unique charm and ability to connect with people, the media celebrity sparked unexpected happiness among young vendors.

When she arrived to enjoy the sweet and freshly cut coconut juice, Nana Ama Anamoah was greeted by two cheerful coconut sellers with warm, smiling faces.

