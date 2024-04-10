Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus' wife is celebrating her birthday with breathtaking photos

The popular stylist of MzGee wore a simple red gown and a simple ponytail hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Vee's birthday photos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian fashion model and stylist Violet Akosua Obeng, popularly called Akosua Vee's birthday photos, are trending on Instagram.

Famously known for styling United Showbiz host Gloria Akpene Nyarku, the mother-of-three stepped up her fashion game for the birthday photoshoot.

Akosua Vee slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

She wore an off-shoulder red corseted gown designed with unique petal sleeves of different lengths of both arms.

Akosua Vee accessorised her look with classy earrings and diamond bracelets while flaunting her beautiful engagement ring.

Check out the photos below;

Akosua Vee conquers the streets with her long trench coat in the UK

The gorgeous wife of the aspiring politician, Akosua Vee, wore a black jumpsuit styled with a long trench coat and red fascinator with black artificial butterfly designs.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Jessica Larny has commented on Akosua Vee's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jessicalarny stated:

Aaaw Any3mi o sugar kpakpa. Happy birthday, darling. May HE keep blessing your territory ❤

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday, Vee. I’m proud of the woman you’ve become. May the Lord continue to bless and crown your efforts IJN ❤

the_gele_center stated:

Happy Blessed Birthday Sis

iamabena1 stated:

Happy birthday Akosua

Iamnanaakuaa stated:

Who styles the stylist, Shine on Ako❤ More Grace and more Oil for Exploits, Comman style me some na wei de3 ❤️❤️❤️

akua_sakyiwaa stated:

Happy birthday, mummy. May God be with you in this next year of your life. May God bless you today and forever. May your journey continue to be blessed each and every day. May you look back with joy on the years of your life and hope for those to come.

feby_aileen stated:

Happy, blessed birthday, beautiful ❤❤❤

Akosua Vee shares Style Tips On How To Get More Instagram Likes With Her Elegant Looks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Vee, one of the best stylists with celebrity clientele.

The stunning spouse of Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus bombarded our Instagram feeds with intriguing images.

The famous mother created a lot of fashion waves with her tie-dyed outfits, which included dresses and two-piece coats.

Source: YEN.com.gh