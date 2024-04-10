Cheddar a.k.a. Freedom Jacob Caesar has sparked reactions online after revealing how he maintains his pet tigers

In a video interview with Andy Dosty, Cheddar disclosed that he fed the two tigers a full cow every three days

He explained that even though it was an expensive venture, he needed to do that to ensure that the animals do not eat people alive

Ghanaian businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has revealed maintaining his two pet tigers is expensive.

In a recent interview, Cheddar disclosed that he spends good money on the tigers, including feeding them a whole cow every three days.

Cheddar, a.k.a. Freedom Jacob Caesar, has spoken about how he maintains his two pet tigers Photo source: @iamfreedom

Two years ago, the New Force founder imported two tigers to Ghana, claiming he wanted to boost tourism.

"First of all, it is right; I bought two tigers on a bid between Ghana and Dubai. I was the representative from the private sector that initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process; the animals are seven months old, still at a very young stage," Cheddar had previously stated, defending his acquisition of the tigers.

The acquisition of the pet tigers sparked conversation after it emerged that Cheddar was keeping them in his residence.

However, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the aspiring presidential candidate disclosed that he had built a private zoo and relocated the tigers.

"It took us nine months, but we built a world-class zoo, and they have always been in possession. I've been feeding them. I feed them one cow every three days, the two of them. It's very expensive to keep them. If not, they would eat you," he said amid laughter in the studio.

Ghanaians react to Cheddar's claims about his tigers

The video triggered reactions from a section of Ghanaians, many of him seem not to believe Cheddar's claim.

frank_montana said:

This guy go use national budget take feed his tigers if he wins. I nor support this Charlie

futuregh221 said:

This boy dey lie too much

el_lianc said:

Masa ur lions are at the Zoo who are you deceiving on air

Cheddar to send the sea to Kumasi if he become president

Meanwhile, Cheddar, recently shared some of his vision for Kumasi and the Ashanti Region should he become president

While on a campaign tour of the region, Cheddar revealed that he would bring the sea to Kumasi so ships could dock in the city.

According to the New Force founder, this would facilitate business growth and catapult Kumasi into growth similar to that of Dubai.

