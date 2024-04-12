Nigerian striker Victor Boniface celebrated his last-minute goal against West Ham United by doing the signature goal celebration of Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus

The Leverkusen striker made the score 2:0 against West Ham in the dire hours of the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League

Many people talked about Boniface igniting a Nigerian-Ghanaian rivalry with his goal celebration

Nigerian footballer who plays for Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Victor Boniface, sparked a Nigerian versus Ghanaian rivalry, after he did the goal celebration of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus after scoring against his club, West Ham United.

Mohammed Kudus (left) and Victor Boniface (right) in photos. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Victor Boniface did the Kudus celebration after scoring against West Ham United

Victor Boniface scored in the 90+1 minute of the game between his club Leverkusen and West Ham United in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The game was played at the BayArena in Germany on April 12, 2024, and Leverkusen beat West Ham 2:0, leaving the aggregate results to 2-0. Therefore, West Ham United would have to score at least one goal more than Leverkusen would score in the second leg to secure their spot in the finals.

After Boniface struck the ball that fell at the back of the net, he ran to the billboard and sat down comfortably. His teammates followed him to join in the celebration.

The sitting down move by the Super Eagles striker is the signature goal celebration of the Ghanaian attacking midfielder.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals between both teams will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the London Stadium.

Below is a video of Boniface's goal and his celebration after scoring.

Below is a photo showing Victor Boniface doing the Kudus celebration after scoring against West Ham United.

Reactions as Victor Boniface did the Kudus celebration after scoring against West Ham

Many Nigerians in the comment section talked about Victor Boniface reviving the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria by doing Mohammed Kudus' celebration after scoring against his team.

Below are the reactions:

wizdom.ako said:

We can cook Ghana even while sleeping

s_dodoofficial said:

We Nigerians need to colonise Ghana as our 37th State. We love our small brother

nenelyon01 said:

Nigeria showing Ghana how it’s done

abdulaibenzema said:

He will come to England and meet Kudus in the return fixture.

seanvibesofficial said:

This one done pass banter na pepper ️ we do show Ghana now

buks_electrical said:

Ghanaians don't cedis coming

big_confirmer said:

He’s Just Showing Kudus How To Do It

daramola_rf101 said:

Just a big brother showing is Jnr bro how to do it.

Below is a social media post by Victor Boniface celebrating his goal.

"Die-hard fan": Mum bought a bandage for her son who did Kudus' goal celebration in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Stacey Brotherwood, the mother of a little white boy who did Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration in a heartwarming video, said she had to buy a white bandage for his wrist.

The video caught the attention of the Ghanaian professional player, who retweeted the post and reacted by using three smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis.

The video warmed the hearts of fans as they pleaded with Kudus to send him a signed jersey or a ticket to one of the West Ham United games.

Source: YEN.com.gh