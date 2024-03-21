Stacey Brotherwood, the mother of a little white boy who did Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration in a heartwarming video, said she had to buy a white bandage for his wrist

The video caught the attention of the Ghanaian professional player, who retweeted the post and reacted by using three smiling faces with heart eyes emojis

The video warmed the hearts of fans as they pleaded with Kudus to send him a signed jersey or a ticket to one of the West Ham United games

A little white boy won the admiration of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus after he did the player's goal celebration in the corridors of his parent's home.

Little white boy does Mohammed Kudus' viral goal celebration. Image Credit: @WestHam and @StaceyLittle

Little white boy does Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration

In the video, the little boy was dressed in a full West Ham United jersey and socks. Without wearing any football boots, he dribbled a ball across the room and kicked it to the back of a football net.

After scoring the goal, he grabbed his stool on the side of the room, rushed to the front spot and sat down comfortably to celebrate his goal.

The goal celebration was invented by West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus, who goes viral anytime he takes a seat after scoring.

Reacting to the post, the Black Stars player retweeted it with three smiling faces with heart eyes emojis to express his admiration for the little boy's actions in the video.

In the caption of the post on X, his mother, Stacey Brotherwood, said a white bandage had to be bought and wrapped around his wrist like Kudus'.

We’re now Kudus obsessed. To the point I had to buy a bandage for his wrist ⚒️ @KudusMohammedGH

Below is Mohamemd Kudus' reaction to the video of the little boy doing his goal celebration.

Reactions as a little white boy did Mohammed Kudus' celebration

The video melted the hearts of many football lovers who encouraged Kudus to send the little boy a signed jersey or a ticket to one of the West Ham United games so he could watch him play.

@Cultured_NEK said:

This is so nice to see.

@lindacole48 said:

This will have made his day . You may have been with us for a short time but you are so well-loved by us all ⚒❤️

@_talkSHITE said:

Mo? you don’t know how much that Retweet will mean to that kid. Well done, he will be ecstatic. You also gave my son a signed shirt to his school teacher. From all of us, thank you, thank you. ⚒️

@Shaaka99 said:

Influencer. Keep on, No Give up bro. We go meet soon

@realest_lakers said:

U know you are far gone when you start influencing kids this way

@Yasin_bature85 said:

The little boy loves you @KudusMohammedGH wish u could give him a signed jersey and a home game ticket

Mohammed Kudus cosigns Black Princesses' Tracey Twum

YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Princesses won over Senegal to secure their spot for the finals of the 13th African Games women's football tournament.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies superstar Tracey Twum opened the score sheet and celebrated her goal like Mohammed Kudus.

The young female striker's goal celebration caught the attention of the Black Stars attacking midfielder, who took to social media to share his remarks about the team's milestone.

