The African Mermaid, as Sister Deborah is affectionately called, unboxed the package, which contained a handwritten note and a custom VISA card

Many people loved her reaction to the gift, while others were of the view that the two-piece swimwear would look good on her

Musician KiDi sent a package of swimwear to fellow musician Sister Deborah to commemorate the release of his single, Danger.

Sister Deborah and KiDi in photos. Image Credit: @sisterdeborah and @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

Sister Deborah unboxed a swimwear package KiDi sent her

In the video, Sister Deborah hinted that the package was sent to her doorstep by KiDi's team and asked whether she should be afraid since the box had "Danger" written boldly in red on it.

She untied the package, and it had a handwritten note from the Cinderella crooner, which said:

To Big Mermaid: Stay selxy and dangerous

Sister Deborah excitedly removed the swimwear from the bag and noted that the package came just in time for her trip. The package also included a customised VISA card with her face on it.

In the caption of the post, she thanked him, saying:

@kidimusic thank you for the DANGERous dross! ❤️‍

KiDi reacts to Sister Deborah's video

Reacting to the video in the comments, KiDi encouraged Sister Deborah to rock the outfit dangerously. He wrote:

Rock it dangerously ❤️‍

Below is a video of Sister Deborah unboxing the swimwear package KiDi sent her.

Reactions as KiDi sends a swimwear package to Sister Deborah

Below are reactions to the post:

mikaelajanalyn said:

I want one

glitteratieent said:

This na correct gift box, one of my faves Kidi know the vybezzzzz

3phya_kookie said:

U r dangerously and effortlessly funny ❤❤❤❤❤biggest Mermaid ‍♀️

womeninmusicboardswww said:

Dangerous Dross❤️it’s all love

ama_tophey said:

Sister Deborah your most beautiful and that’s on peridtttttt , #Dangerous dross

chef_pka_donovan said:

Put it on let's see

Sister Deborah cries out on social media over the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill

YEN.com.gh reported that Romanian-Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah lamented about the various developmental infrastructures in the country that need fixing after Parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ Bill on February 28, 2024.

Ironically, she stated that the problems in the country would be fixed through the passage of the human rights bill.

Many people were unhappy with Sister Deborah's statement as it insinuated that she stood behind persons on the LGBTQ spectrum.

