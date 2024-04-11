Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty reminded Ghanaians of Marie Wiseborn with her outfit at TREC Reloaded

The beautiful wife of a famous politician didn't disappoint with her outfit selection at the gospel event

Some social media users commented on Empress Gifty's outfit and accessories at the event

Ghanaian gospel musician Gifty Empress Oppong Adorye, popularly called Empress Gifty, stole the show on the red carpet at The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) Reloaded on April 10, 2024, at the national theatre.

The award-winning musician dressed decently in a long-sleeve flared dress covering all parts of her body while performing at her second concert in the year's second quarter.

Empress Gifty and Nana Ama McBrown rock beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Empress Gifty wore flawless makeup while covering her lustrous hair with a black and white turban as she won souls for Christ through her ministration.

The style influencer accessorised her look with a gold bracelet while flaunting her wedding rings.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in colourful two-piece outfit at TREC Reloaded

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was among the top celebrities who graced Empress Gifty's TREC Reloaded event in elegant outfits.

She wore a ruched orange top and matching red and black trousers while slaying in a long and voluminous curly hairstyle.

Some social media users commented on Empress Gifty's outfit at the TREC Reloaded event

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Amasharyl stated:

Awwww, she’s crying cos she’s alive to witness how successful her daughter has become....May we all live to witness the success of our kids

08000jordann__ stated:

You Dey sing Yesu nwom Dey use bodyguards? Wo gyidie sua

Mstrichyia stated:

Gifty is blessed….talent

ms_.christel stated:

A Proud mother

maameabenayeboahnyarko stated:

A proud mother ❤️❤️❤️

Khenstone stated:

Resilience … I give it to her

akosua__chantie_ stated:

Noko spiritual

akosua_twi_tikya stated:

Mama G, we are coming again

Sylvesternyarku stated:

I will be there live ❤️

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Amen and Amen

Preciouskofie stated:

Amen Amen Amen

