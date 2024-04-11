Empress Gifty Makes A Magnificent Grand Entry At TREC Reloaded While Slaying In A Stylish Dress
- Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty reminded Ghanaians of Marie Wiseborn with her outfit at TREC Reloaded
- The beautiful wife of a famous politician didn't disappoint with her outfit selection at the gospel event
- Some social media users commented on Empress Gifty's outfit and accessories at the event
Ghanaian gospel musician Gifty Empress Oppong Adorye, popularly called Empress Gifty, stole the show on the red carpet at The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) Reloaded on April 10, 2024, at the national theatre.
The award-winning musician dressed decently in a long-sleeve flared dress covering all parts of her body while performing at her second concert in the year's second quarter.
Empress Gifty wore flawless makeup while covering her lustrous hair with a black and white turban as she won souls for Christ through her ministration.
The style influencer accessorised her look with a gold bracelet while flaunting her wedding rings.
Watch the video below:
Nana Ama McBrown slays in colourful two-piece outfit at TREC Reloaded
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was among the top celebrities who graced Empress Gifty's TREC Reloaded event in elegant outfits.
She wore a ruched orange top and matching red and black trousers while slaying in a long and voluminous curly hairstyle.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users commented on Empress Gifty's outfit at the TREC Reloaded event
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
Amasharyl stated:
Awwww, she’s crying cos she’s alive to witness how successful her daughter has become....May we all live to witness the success of our kids
MzGee is the style icon for the week as she slays in a white shirt with a glittering collar and pleated skirt
08000jordann__ stated:
You Dey sing Yesu nwom Dey use bodyguards? Wo gyidie sua
Mstrichyia stated:
Gifty is blessed….talent
ms_.christel stated:
A Proud mother
maameabenayeboahnyarko stated:
A proud mother ❤️❤️❤️
Khenstone stated:
Resilience … I give it to her
akosua__chantie_ stated:
Noko spiritual
akosua_twi_tikya stated:
Mama G, we are coming again
Sylvesternyarku stated:
I will be there live ❤️
gaiseyeliz900 stated:
Amen and Amen
Preciouskofie stated:
Amen Amen Amen
Diana Asamoah Stuns In Stylish Puff-Sleeves Dress At Empress Gifty's Concert
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, a Ghanaian musician who was among the celebrities with the most extraordinary outfits at The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC).
The renowned female musician Empress Gifty, married to a politician, organised the gospel concert to praise the Most High.
Some social media users commented on Diana Asamoah's chic ensemble for the star-studded event.
