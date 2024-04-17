Abraham Attah, in a photo he shared on his Instagram Story, went shirtless after taking a shower, and his body looked amazing

The actor, who had a shower cap and towel on, stood in front of the bathroom mirror and flaunted his abs and muscles

Attah, who rose to fame as a child actor after featuring in the film Beast of No Nation, regularly shows off his gym body on Instagram

Popular Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who rose to fame after his breakout role in the critically acclaimed film Beast of No Nation, has once again set social media ablaze with a new photo.

The young star took to his Instagram Story to share a snapshot of himself, fresh out of the shower and proudly displaying his muscular physique.

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah. Photo Source: abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Attah is standing in front of a bathroom mirror, his body dripping with water. The actor wears only a towel, with a shower cap perched atop his head.

Attah, who catapulted to fame as a child actor, has grown into a fine young man who is not shy about showing off his body, which he worked for in the gym. The actor loves to share photos of his body-building gains, often sharing several photos of himself shirtless.

