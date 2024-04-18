The Makola market women showed that they love and appreciate Official Starter when they came together to throw a beautiful party for him on his birthday

They pounded fufu and prepared soup with lots of meat and fish to enjoy with Official Starter and the DWP crew

The video melted the hearts of many as many talked about the Makola traders doing a great a job in celebrating the man who brought them into the spotlight

Makola market women, who are known for their viral dance videos and who are part of the Happy Town Project, threw a party for its founder Official Starter to mark his birthday on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Makola traders celebrate Official Starter

In the video shared on the Instagram page of Official Starter, the market women who are into the trade of foodstuffs brought various food items together to pepare fufu, and soup filled with lots of meat and fish.

The entire DWP Academy crew showed up to enjoy their eartheware bowl of fufu and soup as they partied and celebrated Official Starter.

As part of the celebration, the management of DWP Academy awarded Official Starter and the executive assistant Nokoslim an envelope containing cash since they both share the same birthday.

Lovely moments of two of the traders carrying the talented dancer around as they cheered him on, the presentation of cake and gifts brought smiles onto the faces of many.

Makola market women throw a party for Official Starter.

Reactions to the video

Below are the warm reactions of social media users on the video celebrating Official Starter on his brithday:

atsweithesalon said:

Came back to watch it again

wesleykessegh said:

Indeed you’re BLESSED

sista.afia said:

Bless you

iammzgee said:

God bless you

adwoaloudgh said:

This is so beautiful Mama Toli’s makeup though

naa_mommie_ said:

This is he most beautiful birthday Celebration

oneman1000 said:

You de deserve am roff!

eugminge said:

You didn't look down on these market women God will surely lift you up.

Mama Toli Toli recited Ghana's National anthem wrongly in funny video

YEN.com.gh reported that Mama Toli Toli and other Makola traders of the Happy Town Project, spearheaded by dancer Official Starter went viral during Ghana's independence day celebrations.

This time Mama Toli Toli recited her version of the Ghanaian National Anthem with the support of the other traders. The video got many people laughing hard in the comments.

