Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita opened up about the struggles she encountered during her exit from DWP Academy

She said that the news went viral and the buzz around it made got to her, adding that she was writing exams at that time

The video got many people empathising with her, while others spoke of their admiration for her

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita opened up about the challenges she faced when she exited the famous dance group DWP Academy.

Afronita and DWP in photos. Image Credit: @afronita and @dwpacademy

Source: Instagram

Afronita opened up about leaving DWP

During her interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3, Afronita said that the social media buzz surrounding her exit from DWP Academy made January challenging for her.

Afronita stated that when the news was announced on social media, it sparked various views from people, which made her trend. She also added that the reason that moment was challenging for her was because she was writing exams at the University of Ghana, Legon, at that time.

"I was writing exams during that period," she said.

When asked by the co-host of the show Cookie Tee whether the remarks online got to her, she said:

"Well, I tried my best to stay off social media, but I mean, we are human. You would see something that... And you can't react to everything."

The other co-host of the show, Godwin Namboh, asked Afronita whether there was any bad blood during her exit; she said there was not, adding that it was a calm exit.

Below is a video of Afronita opening up about the challenges she faced when she exited DWP Academy.

Reactions to the video of Afronita speaking about her exit from DWP

Many people in the comment section talked about how proud they were of Afronita. Others also expressed their admiration for her.

Below are some of the lovely comments:

ladydian_ said:

I really love this girl so much ❤️always laugh whenever i see her talking go Stargal

nanaadwoaprisci said:

I love her everything about her ⭐️

mabynarh12 said:

I love her so much

itsmheanita said:

Star girl

maame_efua_baah_ said:

Stargyal

mavisapongsah said:

My all time stargyal

Afronita speaks as DWP failed to show up to the launch of her dance academy

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of dancer Afronita addressing why her former dance group, DWP Academy, failed to support her at the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Dance Academy, has gone viral.

In the video, Afronita stated that she sent out invites to DWP Academy, however only her close friend Championrolie showed up.

The video has raised concerns about the relationship between Afronita and DWP, as many shared their thoughts in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh