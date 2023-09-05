The use of fufu grinders is one of the simple ways of preparing fufu in recent times, but most people claim it takes the traditional taste away from the meal

A Ghanaian company has developed another fufu pounding machine where the pestle is attached to a machine to pound

The fufu pounding machine was built in Ghana by the Casa De Ropa Potato processing factory

A video of a fufu pounding machine where a built-in pestle automatically pounds the fufu while someone turns it has gone viral on social media.

This shows that technology is gradually making things easier and taking over some of humans' domestic chores.

This fufu pounding machine is unlike the current one that blends the plantain and cassava smoothly to make the beloved meal.

A collage of a man turning the fufu as the machine pounds Photo credit: @iloveghana Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video that has gone viral, a pestle is attached to the machine, which moved up and down in a timely manner while a man turned the plantain and cassava mix with his hand. The speed of the movement can be regulated.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

As the pestle moved up and down, it crushed the plantain and cassava into a smooth consistency, which would later be eaten as fufu.

According to reports, this fufu pounding machine was built in Ghana by the Casa De Ropa Potato processing factory.

Even though there are fufu machines in the Ghanaian market, many people complain that the fufu processed in the grinder does not taste like the real pounded fufu.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of fufu pounding machine

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video. Read some of the comments below:

@_koonimo said:

What you see right there is a master’s degree in fufu production

@cliffamank wrote:

Enti fufuo wo) is being replaced by AI ‍♂️

@nhanha_yaw_aiden said:

I’m sure the person who did that machine is from Ashanti…Bibinii ne aduane de33….

@am.ertrude wrote:

This is better than the machine. AI fufu machine . But remember it moves fast ones you don't take your hand out fast p3 la wu for you this is not man power think twice

@itz_akuaaaaa said:

Wei nyinaa akyi,our mothers will still insist we use man power

@dominickie20 wrote:

This one is better Atleast we r free from eating people’s sweat mixed with cassava and plantain

@ps_cobby_miller said:

I think I need this for my grandma, I’m tired of that manpower job, everybay pan pan pan

Ghanaian man pounds two mortars of fufu at the same time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young Ghanaian man pounding two mortars of fufu simultaneously got netizens talking.

Pounding fufu is a task that many believe to be done one at a time. However, this talented man effortlessly handled two pestles at the same time.

Two Ghanaians pound fufu abroad

Two Ghanaians who travelled abroad shared a video of them pounding fufu in the snow.

The men, surrounded by snow, gathered strength in the cold weather and pounded the fufu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh