Gifted singer Erico has bemoaned the poor management practices from TV3 Mentor organisers that cost him his career

The winner of Mentor Season 3 said that the reality show pushed him into the spotlight too early without any long-term structures

Erico added that organisers did not do followups to make sure that his appointed producers were doing the right thing

Ghanaian singer Erico of TV3 Mentor Season 3 fame said that the reality show organisers did not put long-term structures in place to sustain their fame after the show's end.

He added that the producer that the show gave him to was not monitored to ensure that he took care of him.

Since he resurfaced after a long hiatus, Erico has levelled allegations at Bandex, the producer assigned to him after TV3 Mentor, for cheating him out of his music revenue.

Erico laid the blame on Mentor organisers and the media network when he appeared on Onua Showtime with McBrown. He said,

"Sometimes, helping someone does them more harm than good. TV3 gave us fame but no protection. You took us from nowhere and brought us this far. So if you're handing us to someone, put some measures in place. After handing over, observe if what was promised is being done. If you don't do that, you didn't give us any protection."

Peeps react to Erico's assertion that TV3 did not protect him from Bandex

Many people applauded Erico for stating his grievance without malice.

Sam Sac commented:

Notwithstanding Nana Ama’s response, Erico still has a point and must be considered by TV3.

Sak Dav commented:

I don't think the issue must be brushed off. What is the benefit of unearthing talents with no guidance? At least, they must be guided on contract and management issues, TV3 must not just be interested in their commercials. In fact, the show is not "help" as we make it seem, it's a commercial program aired for viewership, so if TV3 does it well, it will still benefit the brand.

Baros Josh Kimmich Palm commented:

Tv reality shows never will I advise anyone to go into it.

Akwasi Ababio commented:

That's a very intelligent submission Erico. That's our Ghanaian society in summary.

Erico of TV3 Mentor fame address silence, details battle with kidney disease

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Erico of Mentor fame described his journey to finding a cure for kidney disease.

According to the singer, he battled severe kidney problems that made him visit over 7 health facilities in hopes of finding a cure.

Erico told Hello FM he was hospitalised at Ridge Hospital, Korle Bu Polyclinic, Amen Scientific Hospital, Lapaz Community Clinic, Holy Trinity Hospital, Dome Community Hospital and Taifa Medical Centre.

He disclosed that he finally found relief at a prayer camp after he got tired of swallowing different pills all the time.

