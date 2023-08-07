Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral with her elegant outfit on the Sunday edition of the Onua Showtime program

The 45-year-old looked splendid in a custom-made suit styled with white designer open-toe shoes

Some social media users have commented on live performance videos posted on Onua TV on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown keeps breaking her own records on the Onua Showtime as Ghanaians give positive ratings for the show while commending her fashion designers.

Nana Ama McBrown, Isaac, Samuel and Andy look elegant in classy outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

The outstanding media personality Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, and her guests who competed in previous editions of the TV3 mentor reality show with their stellar performances on the entertainment show.

Erico of TV3 Mentor performs on Onua Showtime

Erico of TV3 Mentor looked dapper in a stylish jacket paired with black trousers and sneakers with white soles as he wowed the crowd with his performance on Onua Showtime.

Issac The Showboy rocks white outfits

Ghanaian musician Isaac The Showboy made a grand entry, looking fabulous in an all-white outfit and black shoes.

Odarkyandy looks stylish in a designer shirt

Andy of TV3 Mentor fame got the crowd dancing with his energetic performance.

Rev Mrs Mavis Asante looked impeccable in a red dress

The beautiful gospel musician Rev Mrs Mavis Asante won the audience with her dance moves and exceptional performance on the Onua Showtime. She looked stunning in a red dress that flaunted her curves while rocking a frontal hairstyle.

Okuraseni Samuel looks dapper in a long black sweatshirt

The fashionista and top performer Okuraseni Samuel wore a designer black sweat and stylish jeans for his mindblowing performance on Onua Showtime.

