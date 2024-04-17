Ghanaian couple living abroad have inspired many as their rock elegant outfits to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary

The perfect couple couldn't stop staring at each other on the dance floor as the bride's mother sheds tears of joy

Some social media users have commented on the couple's trending video while wishing them more years together

A beautiful Ghanaian couple living in Australia are currently in Ghana to celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary in grand style.

The beautiful bride looked ethereal in a simple ankle-length beaded white gown for the renewal of vows ceremony at the church.

Ghanaian bride looks elegant in a beaded gown. Photo credit: @jemaphotography.

Source: Instagram

She wore an elegant side-parted frontal hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.

The caring and handsome groom wore a classy white shirt and stylish black jacket with matching perfect-fit black trousers for the church event.

Watch the video below;

The bride's mother weeps as her husband walks her daughter down the aisle

The bride's mother couldn't control her eyes as her gorgeous daughter celebrated such a significant milestone in her life.

Watch the emotional video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as the bride's mom shed uncontrollable tears as her daughter walks down the aisle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Glauriyah stated:

I cried watching this cos my mum would not be there to witness this day in my life, though it was her greatest wish

nao_._mie stated:

This is my mum's reaction too, not that she will miss me o but that someone will take me with my stubbornness

callmi_eqwia stated:

With the level of shege I’ve seen in relationships, I’m sure my mum will weep like this on my wedding day

Minglenelly stated:

Aaawww don’t cry mommy, all glory to God.

Solaceboatengasantewaa stated:

Mums reaction is priceless ✨

tr.easures47 stated:

Lord let me mom get such tears of joy one day

Ghanaian Model Rocks Kente Gown Designed With Sequins, Beads, Rhinestones And Petals For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian woman with an impeccable silhouette that has left social media in disbelief as she rocked a stunning kente gown.

The ebony beauty wore a medium-length and well-detailed eyeshadow to enhance her look.

Some fashionistas have praised the team for their imaginative creation regarding the model's kente costume.

Source: YEN.com.gh