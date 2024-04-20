Shatta Wale's management has responded to the demand for an apology by the GSPD

In a statement, Shatta Movement Records indicated that their artiste did not mean to mock persons with physical disabilities

The GSP had demanded an apology after Shatta Wale had called Stonebwoy a cripple

Shatta Movement Records, the management team behind Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has apologised to the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD) following the controversy surrounding the musician's remarks mocking fellow artist Stonebwoy's disability.

In a statement addressing the incident, Shatta Movement Empire acknowledged that Wale's comments "may have been misinterpreted" and expressed regret for any insensitivity caused.

"We understand that the wording of the statement may have been insensitive, and we acknowledge the concerns raised," the statement read. "We value and respect the contributions and rights of individuals with disabilities," it said.

The statement signed by Sammy Flex indicated that Wale's remarks were intended to emphasize the importance of Stonebwoy acting right and treating others with respect at all times while admitting that Shatta's choice of words was inappropriate.

Shatta Wale and GSPD impasse over Stonebwoy

The controversy erupted after Shatta Wale made disparaging remarks about Stonebwoy's disability during a performance at Sallahfest. In a viral video, he described Stonebwoy as a disabled man who wanted to fight a strong man like him

The GSPD swiftly condemned the remarks, describing them as "primitive" and demanding an apology from the artist within seven days.

However, Wale initially remained defiant, questioning the society's motive and speaking out against their request.

In their statement, Shatta Movement Empire assured its commitment to promoting "inclusivity and understanding" and pledged to be more mindful of its words and actions in the future.

"We will strive to be more conscious and sensitive in our communication to avoid any unintended offense or harm," the statement added.

