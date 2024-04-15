Shatta Wale recently blasted Stonebwoy and insulted her late mother while performing on stage at Sallahfest at Abeka in Accra

The attack on Stonebwoy has triggered a response from Ayisha Modi, who has told off Shatta Wale and described him as not on the level of Stone

According to Ayisha, Stonebwoy has three houses in East Legon but does not talk about them because he is not a braggart like Shatta Wale

Former confidante of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has fired Shatta Wale over his recent attacks on Stone.

Shatta Wale, while performing at Sallahfest at Abeka, blasted Stonebwoy and even insulted his late mother. He also referred to Stonebwoy as a 'cripple', sparking mixed reactions online.

In a video on TikTok, Ayisha Modi, a longtime associate of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has unleashed a scathing attack on Shatta Wale

Without mincing words, she directed her ire at Shatta Wale and demanded that he "shut up and leave Stonebwoy alone."

Among other things, Ayisha compared their respective financial standings and success. She asserted that while Shatta Wale may have started his music journey before Stonebwoy, the latter has far surpassed his accomplishments and wealth.

"Shatta Wale has nothing," the mother of one declared, accusing the self-proclaimed "Dancehall King" of mere braggadocio.

"The amount Stonebwoy spends on a video can be used to produce 10 music videos Shatta Wale produces, saying that Shatta Wale does not even have money to invest in his craft."

Ayisha Modi claims Stonebwoy own three houses in East Legon

Ayisha Modi, a former partner of Shatta Wale's godfather Abass Sarki, startlingly revealed Stonebwoy's financial success, claiming that the reggae dancehall artiste has built more than three mansions in Accra's upscale East Legon neighbourhood.

"Stonebwoy does not brag, but in real life, he is very rich and has many properties," she asserted.

Watch the video below:

Ayisha Modi joins Stonebwoy on stage during a performance

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi was recently spotted on stage with Stonebwoy during a performance.

Their appearance came after several months of fallout between the artiste and the socialite.

Fans were thrilled to see the duo repair their relationship and her public display of affection.

