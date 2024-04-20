Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend has spoken about their relationship after her sad demise in her mansion

He added that although he travelled from Kumasi to meet her on the day of her unfortunate demise

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on Instagram

Pastor Kinsley Gyamfi has made some shocking revelations about the death of his partner, Dr Grace Boadu, in an interview with Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay.

Dr Grace Boadu and his boyfriend. Photo credit: @gracegift.

Source: Instagram

The Kumasi-based man of God revealed that he felt within his spirit that he was about to lose something, so he didn't visit Dr Grace Boadu upon arriving in Accra from Kumasi to see her the same day the unfortunate incident occurred.

He said he intended to welcome his partner from abroad to Accra. However, upon receiving no responses to his phone calls, he said he chose not to visit her house at all, contrary to his usual practice of spending his nights there whenever he comes to the city.

If I weren't powerful, why would the woman I came to Accra for that very day not answer my call, and why didn't I go to her house to find out why, especially when that's where I usually stay when I'm in Accra?"

Normally, if I call her and she doesn't respond, I go to her house. But that day, I decided not to go because I felt in my spirit that something bad was about to happen, that I was about to lose something."

No." Despite being pressed on why he didn't go to her house, the pastor maintained that he felt compelled not to.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the Delay interview with Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kir_by_z stated:

Personally, this is why I need to take my Bible studies serious because to my realization some pastors preach what favors them

rosey_musiq stated:

By their fruits ye shall know them…….

puppies_claws stated:

Delay you’re looking nice papa

_alpha_regular stated:

Charlie we will Alpha till we die

Iyamyaa stated:

Wanted to leave a comment Buh just remembered God said “touch not my anointed “

Akalizzcakeengineergh stated:

They preach differently anytime their bad behavior is outside, they'll try all means to justify it... The wonder the Lord will start judgment from the house of the Lord

Dr Grace Boadu: CEO Of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic Reported Dead In Kumasi, Ghanaians Mourn Her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. Grace Boadu, a well-known herbal medicine practitioner in Ghana, who passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Dr. Boadu was also the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital. Many people on social media were shocked to learn of her death, which created a commotion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh