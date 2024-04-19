Michelin Tucker: Companies Flood GTV With Gifts For Beautiful Ghanaian News Reader
- Michelin Tucker, a broadcast journalist with GBC, has received gifts from KFC Ghana and FanIce Ghana
- Videos of the beautiful broadcaster receiving the gifts have hit online
- Netizens have praised the companies and the Admin of the GTV Ghana Facebook page for celebrating her
Barely a week after being in the trend, Michelin Tucker, a News Reader on GTV, has become the toast of many brands in Ghana.
Companies have started flooding the premises of Ghana Television (GTV) to shower the beautiful broadcast journalist with goodies.
At the last count, global food companies such as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Fan Ice, both branched in Ghana, have presented some of their products to the alluring newsreader.
In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official handle of the state broadcaster, KFC Ghana honoured Michelin with goodies from their staples.
This was to honour a promise they had publicly made after the broadcaster's photo went viral on social media thanks to the social media manager of the GTV Ghana page.
FanIce Ghana has also joined the fray by presenting a box of assorted products from their end.
The GTV's social media handle shared pictures and videos of Michelin in a happy mood while receiving the presents from the two companies.
It is unclear at this moment what this new wave of attention will bring to Michelin Tucher, but some commentaries online suggest she may end up with some ambassadorial deals.
Ghanaians react
Some Ghanaians who follow GTV Ghana's Facebook account reacted to the post, with many praising the social media manager of the page for the spotlight on the beautiful broadcaster.
Citizen Boakye-Ansah commented:
"In all this I think the GTV Ghana admi needs to be commended, he’s really come to change the face of this admi management thing".
Jessica Efua Boateng also commented:
:Admin deserves a raise".
Anita Annang also said this:
"Eeeeiii Admin, this our hanty is enjoying, kind courtesy of u. Hope u get ur share as the goodies dey come left right centre. Now i believe u own the new camer"
In a related YEN.com.gh story, veteran TV star, AKushika Acquaye has also trended on social media in a nostalgic moment for many Ghanaians.
Madam Akushika, a mainstay on the national broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) from the mid-1990s to the 2010s, has not been on screen for quite some time now.
So when the GTV Ghana Facebook admin shared her latest photo online, a feeling of genuine nostalgia was sparked among Ghanaians who grew up watching her read the news, resulting in her pictures trending for days on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh