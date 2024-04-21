Media celebrity Delay made a striking entrance to support the art exhibition of award-winning photographers Twinsdntbeg

Media celebrity/entrepreneur Delay effortlessly garnered attention when she arrived to support award-winning photographer Twinsdntbeg at their art exhibition.

A video on Instagram captured the moment The Delay Show host stole the spotlight with her striking outfit and entrance at the Country Club in Trasacco Valley, where the event was hosted on Friday, April 19.

Delay steals spotlight at Twinsdntbeg Art Exhibition. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Delay donned a flower-themed straight dress for the art exhibition, leaving minimum cleavage. Her look included hair extensions and accessories, adding a designer bag to her wardrobe selection.

With a smile brightening the room, Delay's infectious charm caught the attention of the camera persons. One could not resist the urge to capture her radiating beauty and grace.

Besides Delay, Ghanaian singer Safo Newman delighted fans at the art exhibition by performing his viral song Akokoa.

Watch the video of Delay's entrance at the art exhibition below:

Delay thrills fans

The video about Delay sparked reactions under the video on Ghkwaku's Instagram page, where fans swooned over the media star.

Prissyawuah observed:

Natural bum is so pretty ...

Fibbiesmakeover indicated:

Obiaaa madam ajeeeeeee❤️...

Iambihenry gushed over Delay:

@delayghana la hot look sweet everywhere ❤️.

Aggies_polish_pod said:

Kaish! Yemp3 drama Delay papabi I love you saaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay received the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society. The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about Delay's accomplishment, renowned media figure Regina Asamoah noted that the award is meant to urge the Delay Show host to continue excelling in her field.

