Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng opened up about how she was able to fund her mother's expensive birthday gifts in 2023

In an exclusive interview with Delay, the influencer said her mother's two Range Rovers and GH¢500k were funded by her deals on Snapchat

Her post sparked debate on social media as many likened her to musician Hajia4Reall, who has been arrested and prosecuted in the US for romance scams

Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng explained where she got the funds from to pull up an expensive surprise for her mother on her birthday in 2023.

Dulcie Boateng surprised her mother on her birthday in 2023. Image Credit: @dulcie.x

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng opens up about her mother's 2023 birthday surprise

In an exclusive interview with Delay on The Delay Show, Dulcie Boateng disclosed that Snapchat deals helped buy her mother two Range Rovers: a Range Rover Evoque and a Range Rover Velar.

The 26-year-old influencer added that she also gifted her GH¢500,000, which she presented to her in a handwoven basket at dinner at a restaurant.

Delay, in disbelief that Snapchat funds Dulcie's luxury lifestyle, told her to tell her a different story, and the influencer insisted that it was through Snapchat deals.

Delay, still in disbelief, asked her whether her mother questioned her source of income when she presented such expensive gifts to her, and she said:

"She watches me work. My mother helps me work. She takes orders for me. Sometimes the money passes through her account. So I don't even have to explain; she knows."

Below is the video of Dulcie Boateng explaining where she got the funds to surprise her mother on her birthday.

Reactions as Dulcie Boateng explained the sourse of funds for her mother's birthday surprise

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians as Dulcie Boateng shared how she was able to fund her mother's birthday surprise in 2023.

ummi.hawah said:

Delay ,she will torment you friendly with her questions

enkasagh said:

Another Hajia for real anaaa?

stunna_x_x said:

One day one day the truth will come out

jacquebemah said:

FBI is coming

manmit_ventures said:

GRA you have a miss call.

glowqueengh said:

S3i aaaa na 5yr imprisonment

ewuraa_posh said:

Believe them at yr OWN peril. Snap k3

william_.addo said:

I pray we don’t give a throwback to this video some time to come like a throwback was done for madam say wah???

See the full interview below.

Dulcie Boateng gifts bestfriend GH¢50k on birthday, social media goes gaga

YEN.com.gh reported that social media influencer Dulcie Boateng got social media talking after she celebrated her best friend's birthday in grand style.

In a video from her Snapchat page that has gone viral, Dulcie is seen gifting Naa Amerley Tetteh a well-decorated basket filled with GH¢50,000.

This got many people talking and tagging their best friends under the post to take note of what Dulcie did for her best friend.

Source: YEN.com.gh