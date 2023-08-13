Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje has given her online followers a peek into her home in a new video

The video shared on her Instagram page showed some cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser and BMW with customised number plates.

Sharing the video, Ohemaa Woyeje sought the opinions of her fans on customised plates and they responded

Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje, known in private life as Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi, has shown off her cars to fans.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the Angel FM mid-morning show host showed a part of her compound with cars parked on there.

Angel FM's Ohemaa Woyeje has shown off her cars Photo source: @ohemaawoyeje

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Woyeje drives Land Cruiser Prado and BMW

One of the cars was a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The white-coloured Prado had a customised number plate 'WOYEJE 1-22'. It is understood that Ohemaa Woyeje got this car as a gift from Angel FM owner Dr Kwaku Oteng.

A BMW was parked on the left side of the Prado and it also had the same customised licence plate 'WOYEJE 1-22.' To the left of the Prado was a Nissan which did not have a customised plate.

Sharing the video of her cars, the former Adom FM/TV presenter sparked a conversation about the essence of customised number plates.

"Customising your own vehicle(s) is a bluff! (True or False) ? #gratitude ," she quizzed.

Ohemaa Woyeje's fans react to video of her cars

The video of Ohemaa Woyeje's cars and the caption for it triggered many reactions from her followers. Some hailed the mother of two as a rich woman.

princessnyame said:

Rich Aunty vibes asu werr ❤️

mr_kuzan said:

So now y’all should understand why I call her my rich auntie ❤️❤️❤️❤️…

danso.akosua said:

It’s a way of showing God’s blessing in your life!

dianesikabrown said:

Madam of all the madams you do all

jonwise987_11 said:

They can't style it up like this #Woyeje_To_The_Wiase ❤️❤️❤️✊

Ohemaa Woyeje speaks of her journey in broadcasting

Meanwhile, Ohemaa Woyeje recently recounted some challenges she faced in her 20-year journey to become one of Ghana's radio voices.

She revealed how people tried to bring her confidence down by bullying her so that they could take her spot on radio.

She added that things took a wild turn when she faced spiritual attacks because of her rapid growth in the industry.

