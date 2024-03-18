Shatta Wale has been dared to a physical fight by media personality and entertainment pundit, Sally Mann

In a recent submission on Power FM, she threatened to beat up Shatta Wale in a 1 vs 1 matchup

She was incensed that Shatta Wale could 'attack' prominent people in Ghana but was not willing to take her criticisms

Controversial media personality Sally Mann has thrown an unexpected challenge to Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, daring him to a fight.

Sally Mann has been a longstanding critic of Shatta Wale and his craft as a music artiste and has never shunned blasting him occasionally.

This time, she is willing to take their 'beef' to the level of a physical confrontation, warning Shatta Wale not to cross her.

In a video, Sally Mann lashed out at Shatta Wale for insulting various public figures, including Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong, and Fadda Dickson but refusing to tolerate criticism directed at him.

Speaking as a pundit on Power FM, Sally Mann made it clear that she would not be deterred from chastising Shatta Wale when necessary, regardless of his repeated insults towards her, emphasising that despite the musician's numerous insults to her, she would continue to chastise him when need be.

"If the Shatta Wale thinks he is strong enough, he should let his Shatta Movement boys stay aside and meet me personally, I would beat him. He is just a lightweight," she said.

It is not known what might have triggered Sally Mann's latest outbursts but it comes a few days after the musician's manager called Sally and Andy Dosty to order for criticising the artiste.

The duo had criticised Shatta Wale's performance at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games.

Shatta Wale leads fans in prayer at YFM Area Codes Jam

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had also headlined the Y FM Area Codes Jam in Accra.

While on stage, the musician advised his fans not to fight each other but rather unite as a front and challenge the system.

A video of Shatta Wale motivating his fans and leading them in prayer popped up online, triggering many reactions.

